Could elephants roam GTA 6? Possibilities explored

The GTA 6 trailers and screenshots released by Rockstar Games have confirmed the inclusion of a variety of wildlife so far. However, given that the title is still nearly a year away, the studio likely hasn't revealed everything just yet. Fans are also busy analyzing the available media for any hidden details, and some of them have recently begun speculating if elephants could roam Leonida.
This speculation stems from a screenshot of a national park close to the fictional state's northern border, which has intrigued some in the Grand Theft Auto community. While there is no official confirmation or concrete evidence suggesting the inclusion of elephants in the upcoming title, this article will explore the possibilities of the same turning out to be true.
Note: This article is based on speculation and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.
What are the possibilities of elephants roaming Mount Kalaga National Park in GTA 6?
Back in May 2025, Rockstar Games released 70 GTA 6 screenshots, alongside the upcoming title's second trailer. These images showcased various characters and locations, including Mount Kalaga National Park, which is supposed to be somewhere close to Leonida's northern border.
The screenshots showcasing this region have revealed some of the animals that players will encounter there, such as mountain lions and deer. That being said, some fans believe they might have also spotted an elephant in a particular image.
The post above is a zoomed-in version of the top right corner of the following official screenshot of Mount Kalaga National Park:
It would be quite exciting if this turns out to be the case, but the object in question appears to simply be a rock, which is what many other fans have stated too. It is somewhat shaped like the animal, albeit very vaguely, and the lighting gives the slight impression of tusks as well, which may have further fueled the speculations.
Open-world games, such as Far Cry 4, have featured elephants, so the scenario is not entirely unrealistic. However, GTA 6 is set in Leonida, which is seemingly a fictional iteration of Florida. Since elephants aren't native to the American state, the possibilities of seeing them in the wilderness in its apparent Rockstar Games iteration appear to be extremely bleak right now.
The inclusion of the animal also made sense in a game like Far Cry 4, as it is set in a fictional Asian country. That said, until the next GTA title comes out or Rockstar itself makes a related statement, we cannot completely deny the chances, no matter how unlikely they seem at the moment.
