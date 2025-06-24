GTA 6: 7 wild rumors that could actually be true

Rockstar Games has revealed quite a bit of information about GTA 6 so far via the two trailers, screenshots, and all the details on its official website. That being said, besides the official word, there are a lot of unofficial claims, speculations, and rumors out there. They all should be taken with a grain of salt, but some might hold water.
So, in this article, we will look at seven such wild GTA 6 rumors that could actually be true.
Note: This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.
Here are 7 wild GTA 6 rumors that could actually be true
1) One of the protagonists could betray the other
The GTA 6 protagonists, Jason and Lucia, are a couple, and by the looks of it, could form a dynamic duo. However, one of the longest-running rumors related to them is that either one could end up betraying the other. Betrayal themes are not uncommon in Rockstar titles, so although they seem great together right now, there might be some trouble in paradise.
2) It could feature Liberty City
The GTA 6 map is set in a state named Leonida as per official information, but the references to Liberty City, especially its connection to Lucia's past, have sparked rumors and speculations of it appearing in the upcoming title. It could be featured in a capacity similar to North Yankton in GTA 5 and Guarma in Red Dead Redemption 2.
3) Refueling mechanic
Rumors of a car refueling mechanic in GTA 6 have existed for quite some time and have been a topic of major debate in the community. We have seen a lot of minute details in the trailers that add to the overall realism, such as bubbles in beer bottles, so a refueling mechanic isn't that far-fetched. Additionally, NPCs apparently interacting with fuel pumps in the first trailer has also fueled this rumor.
4) Map expansions
Given how long GTA 6's development is taking, a potential sequel could be many years away. This is a reason behind speculations of regular map expansions in the title's multiplayer mode (which is currently unannounced). Rockstar has already somewhat implemented map expansion with the Cayo Perico island in GTA Online. So, developers might improve upon that execution in the next entry to keep it fresh over the years.
5) Multiplayer sold separately at launch
GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2's multiplayer iterations launched with the base game, but were made standalone titles later on. However, according to reliable Rockstar Games insider Tez2, GTA 6's online mode could be sold separately at launch itself.
6) Drake's own radio station
As per a recent rumor, Drake might have his own radio station in GTA 6. Rockstar Games hasn't announced anything as such, but since celebrities like Kenny Loggins and Cara Delevingne already host radio stations in GTA 5 Online, the Drake rumor doesn't sound that unrealistic.
7) Could cost $80
The current gaming industry pricing norms range between $60 and $70, but GTA 6 is rumored to push past and cost $80. Rockstar's upcoming release is arguably the biggest video game to come out in years, so it might look to profit from a higher price. Some Nintendo Switch 2 titles are already priced around $80, which lends further credence to this rumor.
