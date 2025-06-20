GTA 6 trailer 3: 5 key things we expect to see in it

Although there's no official word on GTA 6 trailer 3 yet, we can expect another showcase of the long-awaited title before it releases next year. After all, other major Grand Theft Auto titles have had multiple trailers. The two that have come out for the series' next installment so far have shown some interesting things, but there may be more that Rockstar Games could tease to further build up the hype.

In this article, we will take a look at five key things we expect to see in GTA 6 trailer 3.

Note - This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Gloriana and 4 other key things we expect to see in GTA 6 trailer 3

1) More on the story

More details about GTA 6's plot might be divulged in the potential third trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first GTA 6 trailer provided very few details about the plot, barely any for that matter, and was more of an introduction to the overall game. The second, which came out over a year later, revealed a lot more, along with the additional details provided on Rockstar's website.

With this in mind, we can expect to learn further details about the plot in a potential third trailer, perhaps with glimpses of some key moments, albeit without context. This could especially happen if it drops much closer to launch, as that would help in generating intrigue.

2) Gameplay

Rockstar Games often releases dedicated gameplay trailers for its titles close to launch, and that might end up being the case for Grand Theft Auto 6's third trailer. The studio did confirm that GTA 6 trailer 2 has equal parts cutscenes and gameplay, but the footage is very cinematic, and it isn't easy to definitively point out the latter segments.

The gaming community has also expressed that it wants to see raw gameplay, so we may finally get to see that in the GTA 6 trailer 3.

3) Gloriana

Here's a Grand Theft Auto 6 license plate registered for Gloriana (Image via Rockstar Games)

Despite Leonida being the fictional state where Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set, we can see quite a few license plates in the GTA 6 screenshots with the name Gloriana. The community is now speculating if this might be a state neighboring Leonida.

The title's first trailer was more focused on Vice City, but the second showed some of the other areas as well, like the Leonida Keys. Therefore, if Gloriana is to be featured in the open-world map, we might catch a glimpse of it in the GTA 6 trailer 3.

4) More characters in action

Raul Bautista looks like an important character, but is yet to be featured in any trailers (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar's revamped Grand Theft Auto 6 website introduced us to many characters besides Jason and Lucia, the GTA 6 protagonists. While some of them were featured in the second trailer too, like Cal Hampton and Brian Heder, those like Raul Bautista and Boobie Ike did not.

Based on the information provided about them, they seem to have important roles in the overall narrative. If that is to be the case, then we should see Raul and in action in the GTA 6 trailer 3.

Also check: GTA 6 originally planned to have three protagonists like GTA 5, suggests a new report

5) Multiplayer teaser

One of the most anticipated aspects of Grand Theft Auto 6 is its potential multiplayer mode. Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, GTA Online, has turned out to be incredibly successful, possibly even more than Rockstar may have expected.

The studio had dropped a separate trailer for GTA Online back in 2013, and while that could be repeated, GTA 6 trailer 3 might provide a teaser, likely at the end, as it is a much more anticipated feature now than before.

