GTA 6’s release won’t impact GTA 5 RP’s popularity, suggests Twitch CEO

Many believe that GTA 6’s release, which Rockstar Games has delayed to May 2026, could finally signal the end of GTA 5. There is a lot of anticipation around the title, which will be the first new entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise after 12 years. However, Dan Clancy, the CEO of popular streaming platform, Twitch, doesn't exactly feel the same. In fact, he believes that it may not be impacted right away due to the roleplaying (RP) element.

The GTA 5 RP scene consists of unofficial servers that players can join, create a character, and interact with other members as that character. It is a very unique form of multiplayer experience, and has become really popular within the fanbase over the years.

Twitch CEO believes GTA 6’s release on consoles only could let GTA 5 RP continue thriving on the streaming platform

During a recent interview with The Game Business (video attached above), Twitch CEO, Dan Clancy, stated that as GTA 6’s release will be limited to consoles, the lack of an RP element could allow GTA 5 to continue being popular on the streaming platform.

"The interesting thing was it was gonna be a little strange, because whenever it (GTA 6) does come out, its coming out on the console, and roleplay will not be part of the initial launch, and so, GTA 5 will still, interestingly, be popular on Twitch, even as everyone's playing GTA 6 for a while." [14:22]

Rockstar Games, so far, has only confirmed its upcoming title for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. And since RP servers are integrated in GTA 5 through modded clients on PC, the sequel likely won't be able to offer that element. Hence, those on PC, as well as last-gen consoles, might tune into platforms like Twitch to see GTA 5 RP in action even after GTA 6’s release.

That said, it is worth noting that Rockstar has acquired Cfx.re, creator of the popular GTA 5 RP server mod client, FiveM. Some suspect this might have been done to offer something like official RP servers on consoles in the sequel, but nothing as such as been announced officially yet.

It should also be noted that GTA 6 is expected to arrive on PC a bit later, since this has been the case with many Grand Theft Auto titles.

