5 things to note in the GTA 5 Online Mansions leak

Rockstar Games recently released a new content update for GTA 5 Online, titled Money Fronts. However, the Mansions leak has also garnered a fair bit of attention from the Grand Theft Auto community. The latest DLC has made notable additions to the multiplayer, although data miners suggest more might be in store. They claim to have discovered teasers related to mansions in the said DLC's files.

Although this is officially unconfirmed at the moment, the information comes from very reliable data miners with a great track record, which is why it is worth checking out. In this article, we will look at five things to note in the GTA 5 Online Mansions leak.

Note: This article is based on data-mined information. Readers should take the details herein with a pinch of salt.

Potential location and 4 other things to note from the GTA 5 Online Mansions leak

1) It has surfaced from the Money Fronts DLC's files

The Mansions leak has apparently surfaced from the GTA Online Money Fronts update's files. Whenever Rockstar Games releases a new DLC for the title, data miners search through its files to uncover drip-feed content that is meant to arrive gradually in the weeks and months following launch.

This was seemingly the case with Money Fronts, too. Within a few hours of its release on June 17, 2025, data miner @Floorball__ reported that Mansions could be coming to GTA 5 Online with this year's potential Winter update, which may be the title's last DLC before GTA 6.

2) Possibly a new platform

The Maze Bank Foreclosures interface (Image via Rockstar Games)

The notification code datamined by @Floorball__ talks about having earned an exclusive discount for a "future property purchase with Prix Luxury Real Estate," and that this organization will be in contact once the properties become available.

Now, it should be noted that no such thing as Prix Luxury Real Estate currently exists. However, this might be introduced as a platform/website like Dynasty 8 and Maze Bank Foreclosures, from which players could be able to buy mansions in GTA 5 Online.

3) Potential location

Another reputed data miner in the Grand Theft Auto community, @Lucas7yoshi_RS, provided some really interesting information on X related to the GTA Online Mansions leak.

The post above shows the potential location for mansions in Los Santos. This area looks to be in Vinewood Hills. Rockstar Games could tease the arrival of these properties with a construction equipment setup at these spots sometime in the future.

4) Teaser tunables

Continuing on the potential construction site teaser for GTA 5 Online mansions, @Lucas7yoshi_RS has stated that there are means to activate it through a tunable. For those wondering, things like price modifications and payout bonuses that we see during the weekly update are considered tunables.

This seemingly means that Rockstar might enable this reported construction site teaser for mansions as part of a weekly update. The data miner believes it could probably be done closer to this year's Winter DLC, which, notably, has not yet been officially announced.

5) Mansions teaser missions

Artwork for the recently added Mr. Faber Work in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Online players can buy the Hands On Car Wash to play missions for Mr. Faber Work, a newly introduced character. There are six missions in this category, although more jobs related to him might be added to the multiplayer later in 2025.

Data miner @Floorball__ has suggested that the Mansions teaser in the update's files features three missions for Mr. Faber's clients.

