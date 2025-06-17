GTA Online mansions leaked in Money Fronts DLC files

A new leak in the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC files suggests that purchasable GTA Online mansions are finally going to be a thing in the game. The DLC has just been released across all platforms, and data miners have already analyzed each aspect of it, and mansions are a big part of it.
Datamined content is often considered to come true later, though the exact release time can’t be confirmed, as of this writing.
Read on to learn what exactly about mansions has been found in the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC files.
Purchasable GTA Online mansions could be released after the Money Fronts DLC.
As can be seen in the aforementioned post, leaker @Floorball__ shared a screenshot of the mined data that apparently disclosed possible mansions as the upcoming content. Here’s what they found in the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC files:
“0xA62D139D = Prix Luxury Real Estate”
“0x6E17E8B8 = You have earned an exclusive discount on a future property purchase with Prix Luxury Real Estate. They will be in contact again soon when properties become available.”
Here, the Prix Luxury Real Estate are considered possible GTA Online mansions that Rockstar will likely add in the near future. While Rockstar Games hasn’t officially commented on the situation at the moment, fans suspect it could be a part of a big DLC later this year.
Popular Rockstar insider and data miner Tez2 also commented on the leaked mansion file in GTA Online Money Fronts DLC data and suggested that it could be released as part of the December Update 2025.
Another data miner and Grand Theft Auto community member, @Lucas7yoshi_RS, shared some more information on the leaked GTA Online mansions stuff. According to them, there could be a world teaser construction, although they were unable to confirm if it’s available yet.
So far, Rockstar Games has only added the following major things with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC today:
- Hands On Car Wash
- Smoke on the Water
- Car wash mission
- Higgins Helitours
- Mr. Faber Work
- Quickiepharm
- ROI mission
- Current Liabilities mission
- Liquid Market mission
- Ubermacht Sentinel GTS
- Karin Everon RS
- Överflöd Suzume
- Karin Woodlander
- Declasse Tampa GT
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT X
- Annis Hardy
- Western Police Bike
While there’s no guarantee that purchasable GTA Online mansions will become a reality, anything related to it would be appreciated before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.
