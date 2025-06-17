GTA Online mansions leaked in Money Fronts DLC files

A new leak in the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC files suggests that purchasable GTA Online mansions are finally going to be a thing in the game. The DLC has just been released across all platforms, and data miners have already analyzed each aspect of it, and mansions are a big part of it.

Datamined content is often considered to come true later, though the exact release time can’t be confirmed, as of this writing.

Read on to learn what exactly about mansions has been found in the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC files.

Purchasable GTA Online mansions could be released after the Money Fronts DLC.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As can be seen in the aforementioned post, leaker @Floorball__ shared a screenshot of the mined data that apparently disclosed possible mansions as the upcoming content. Here’s what they found in the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC files:

“0xA62D139D = Prix Luxury Real Estate”

“0x6E17E8B8 = You have earned an exclusive discount on a future property purchase with Prix Luxury Real Estate. They will be in contact again soon when properties become available.”

Here, the Prix Luxury Real Estate are considered possible GTA Online mansions that Rockstar will likely add in the near future. While Rockstar Games hasn’t officially commented on the situation at the moment, fans suspect it could be a part of a big DLC later this year.

Also Check: GTA Online Money Fronts: 50 new cars get Missile Lock-On Jammer update

Expand Tweet

Popular Rockstar insider and data miner Tez2 also commented on the leaked mansion file in GTA Online Money Fronts DLC data and suggested that it could be released as part of the December Update 2025.

Another data miner and Grand Theft Auto community member, @Lucas7yoshi_RS, shared some more information on the leaked GTA Online mansions stuff. According to them, there could be a world teaser construction, although they were unable to confirm if it’s available yet.

Expand Tweet

So far, Rockstar Games has only added the following major things with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC today:

While there’s no guarantee that purchasable GTA Online mansions will become a reality, anything related to it would be appreciated before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Also Check: The entire GTA Online Summer DLC Update 2025 apparently leaked

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More