Liquid Market (Raf) is one of the new missions added in GTA Online as part of the Money Fronts update. It falls under the Mr. Faber Work category, which can be accessed upon buying a new business that was added with the DLC today. The mission is a bit lengthy, can involve a fair bit of action, and rewards decently. Additionally, since it is brand new, players can have fun checking it out.

For those interested, here is a brief guide on completing the Mr. Faber Work Liquid Market mission in the GTA Online Money Fronts update.

GTA Online Money Fronts update guide: How to complete Liquid Market Mr. Faber Work

To play Mr. Faber Work in GTA Online Money Fronts, you need to purchase the Hands On Car Wash property. It can be bought from Maze Bank Foreclosures for a million dollars, but you must first meet Martin Madrazo at LSIA (after he calls you regarding the same) to unlock it.

After the property has been bought, walk inside, get to the laptop, and press the button prompted in the top-left corner of the screen. Now, select Mr. Faber Work from the available options in the drop-down menu.

If you are assigned Liquid Market, the first objective will be breaking into "the runner's" house in Sandy Shores.

GTA Online Money Fronts Liquid Market: The runner's house

The runner's house in Mr. Faber Work Liquid Market: (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

You can break in either via a lock-picking GTA Online mini-game (just requires following on-screen instructions) or by shooting the doorknob. Note that the latter will sound an alarm, alerting goons for later on.

Once inside, look for things like shelves, countertops, or tables to find a small flash drive. It will get marked when you are close enough. After collecting it, access the runner's laptop (will also be marked).

One of the locations for the flash drive is here (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

You must complete another mini-game in this section, which involves forming a meaningful word or name using the provided alphabet. When done, exit the house and head over to the Thompson Scrapyard.

GTA Online Money Fronts Liquid Market: Thompson Scrapyard

Overview of the Thompson Scrapyard (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

In this part of the mission, you must find four whiskey bottles at the Thompson Scrapyard. They won't be marked on the map, but the runner's notes have hints for their locations. Look for items around the scrapyard that match what's mentioned in the notes. For example, one hint can be Blue Speed - Stern, which means a blue speedboat.

The bottles will be buried under small mounds close to these objects. Many guards will be around, so remember to be equipped with body armor, snacks, and ammunition. Preferably, use an armored vehicle for this GTA Online Money Fronts mission. There will be some guard dogs too, but you can distract them by interacting with their food bowls.

If you didn't sound the house's alarm earlier and have managed to be undetected so far, use silenced weapons to avoid chaos. This makes the mission a tad easier.

GTA Online Money Fronts Liquid Market: Delivering the whiskey bottles

Once all four whiskey bottles have been found, all you need to do is deliver them to a nightclub marked on the map. If you didn't sound the alarm and were undetected at the scrapyard, the ride back should be smooth sailing. Others will face resistance on the way.

When the bottles are delivered, the GTA Online Mr. Faber Work Liquid Market mission will be complete.

