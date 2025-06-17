Higgins Helitours in GTA 5 Online: How to buy, location, and more (guide)

Rockstar Games has now allowed players to buy the Higgins Helitours in GTA 5 Online. This property will play a part in the multiplayer's new money laundering venture, which also includes two other properties. Interestingly, the property for this business and the other two have been in the game since launch in 2013.

Buying the Helitours property is straightforward, but you will need to make an additional purchase to unlock it. Here is a guide on how to buy Higgins Helitours in GTA 5 Online, its price, locations, and a brief on its workings.

GTA 5 Online guide: How to buy Higgins Helitours, property location, and more

The in-game web browser's home page (Image via Rockstar Games)

With the release of the GTA Online Money Fronts update today, June 17, 2025, players can now operate money laundering establishments. The gateway to this venture is the Hands On Car Wash – only those who have purchased (and visited it at least once) it can buy the Higgins Helitours from Maze Bank Foreclosures.

The website is accessible within the in-game web browser on your character's phone. Click its thumbnail on the home page, or in the Money and Services tab, and then on ENTER SITE to view all available properties.

Click Helitours among the filters in the top-right corner to sort out the Helitours property on the map. Then, click "Buy From:" and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the purchase. Note that this property will only be visible on the website once you have bought the Hands On Car Wash.

Check out: GTA 5 Online Money Fronts releases on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC

Higgins Helitours in GTA 5 Online: Price

Expand Tweet

The Higgins Helitours property costs $900,000 in GTA 5 Online. However, since the car wash costs a million dollars, the overall expenditure is hefty, especially for beginners.

Thankfully, playing jobs like the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid and The Cayo Perico Heist a couple of times can help you earn enough to buy them.

Higgins Helitours in GTA 5 Online: Property location

The Helitours property in Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Helitours property has only one location – it is situated near the docks in La Puerta, southern Los Santos.

This is also the case with the Hands On Car Wash and the Smoke on the Water dispensary, which is also a part of the GTA 5 Online Summer Update money laundering venture.

Some other things to know about Higgins Helitours in GTA 5 Online

The new Helitours business also impacts Air Freight Cargo earnings (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Helitours business features legal and illegal operations, just like the Smoke on the Water dispensary. Note that undertaking illegal operations will gradually fill the Heat bar (visible when inside the property), so you will have to make use of legal operations to balance things.

Owning the Helitours business will also boost the earnings of your Air Freight Cargo business (also known as the Hangar business), which is already a fairly profitable establishment.

