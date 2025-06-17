GTA 5 Enhanced update adds new ray tracing features

GTA 5 Enhanced PC, released by Rockstar Games in March 2025, has received a new update today, June 17, 2025. This comes in the form of two additional ray tracing features that can be enabled in the game's settings menu. At launch, the port featured options like Ray Traced Global Illumination, Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion, Ray Traced Shadows, Reflections, and Ray Tracing Scene BVH Quality.

Now, there are two new options: High Resolution Ray Traced Reflections and Second Ray Traced Global Illumination Bounce. These settings should help further enhance the look of this port, which was already an improvement over the original PC port from 2015 in terms of visual fidelity.

Ray tracing features help simulate light naturally and realistically, improving the overall look of in-game environments. They play a major role in GTA 5 Enhanced PC, which looks better than the original port for the platform. As mentioned, two more ray tracing options are now available.

However, this technology is demanding, and only those with high PC specifications can experience smooth gameplay with these graphical settings enabled.

In addition, Rockstar Games has released GTA Online Money Fronts, a new DLC for the title's multiplayer. Like most major DLCs, it has added several new vehicles and some quality-of-life updates.

Furthermore, Money Fronts has introduced three purchasable businesses, with the Hands On Car Wash in Strawberry playing a major role. These businesses include various missions with decent payouts.

This free DLC is available on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The businesses are also not too expensive individually, although getting all three will require over $2 million.

Nevertheless, along with the new GTA 5 Enhanced ray tracing features, these businesses should continue to keep players entertained as they wait for the release of GTA 6 in 2026.

