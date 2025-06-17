GTA 5 Online Money Fronts releases on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC

GTA 5 Online Money Fronts has finally been released and can now be downloaded on all supported platforms. The update introduces a brand-new business for players to earn money from – Hands On Car Wash. Two other small businesses are now also purchasable, along with five new vehicles. While Rockstar Games hasn’t released a Newswire post about it yet, fans can now access all the fresh content.
Read on to learn more about what has been introduced as part of the GTA 5 Online Money Fronts DLC.
GTA 5 Online Money Fronts DLC is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Legacy/Enhanced)
The GTA 5 update today (June 17, 2025) was released at around 2 am PT on all currently supported platforms worldwide. This means that PS4, Xbox One, and PC users can now download it. If the patch doesn’t start on its own, it’s recommended to check how to download it manually.
This latest Summer DLC, called GTA Online Money Fronts, has added a new business and a major attraction – the Hands On Car Wash – to the game. The property costs around $1,000,000, allowing players to earn money from it.
Rockstar Games has also introduced five new vehicles as part of the GTA 5 Online Money Fronts DLC today:
- Karin Everon RS
- Karin Woodlander
- Western Police Bike
- Declasse Tampa GT
- Överflöd Suzume
Moreover, the update has added two more purchasable properties that allow players to earn more income:
- Smoke on the Water
- Higgins Helitours
Rockstar Games states that owning these new properties will somehow increase the income of the two existing businesses in the game:
- Air Freight Cargo
- Weed Farm
One of the major highlights of the GTA 5 Online Money Fronts DLC is the implementation of several gameplay improvements. According to the developer, here are the changes:
- Added Missile Lock-On-Jammer option on 50 new vehicles.
- The ability to skip cutscenes when replaying certain contact missions
- Delayed the Global Signal timer for all Sell Missions in the game
- Removed the Boxville Van Delivery Vehicle from the Biker Sell Missions
Two new GTA+ perks have also been announced for the month:
- Early access to the Overflod Suzume supercar
- The ability to access The Lucky Wheel twice in 24 hours
Rockstar Games is expected to share more details about the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC later today.