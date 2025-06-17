GTA 5 Online Money Fronts releases on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC

GTA 5 Online Money Fronts has finally been released and can now be downloaded on all supported platforms. The update introduces a brand-new business for players to earn money from – Hands On Car Wash. Two other small businesses are now also purchasable, along with five new vehicles. While Rockstar Games hasn’t released a Newswire post about it yet, fans can now access all the fresh content.

Ad

Read on to learn more about what has been introduced as part of the GTA 5 Online Money Fronts DLC.

GTA 5 Online Money Fronts DLC is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Legacy/Enhanced)

A promotional picture used for the GTA 5 Online Money Fronts DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 5 update today (June 17, 2025) was released at around 2 am PT on all currently supported platforms worldwide. This means that PS4, Xbox One, and PC users can now download it. If the patch doesn’t start on its own, it’s recommended to check how to download it manually.

Ad

Trending

This latest Summer DLC, called GTA Online Money Fronts, has added a new business and a major attraction – the Hands On Car Wash – to the game. The property costs around $1,000,000, allowing players to earn money from it.

Rockstar Games has also introduced five new vehicles as part of the GTA 5 Online Money Fronts DLC today:

Moreover, the update has added two more purchasable properties that allow players to earn more income:

Ad

Smoke on the Water

Higgins Helitours

Rockstar Games states that owning these new properties will somehow increase the income of the two existing businesses in the game:

Air Freight Cargo

Weed Farm

One of the major highlights of the GTA 5 Online Money Fronts DLC is the implementation of several gameplay improvements. According to the developer, here are the changes:

Added Missile Lock-On-Jammer option on 50 new vehicles.

The ability to skip cutscenes when replaying certain contact missions

Delayed the Global Signal timer for all Sell Missions in the game

Removed the Boxville Van Delivery Vehicle from the Biker Sell Missions

Ad

Two new GTA+ perks have also been announced for the month:

Early access to the Overflod Suzume supercar

The ability to access The Lucky Wheel twice in 24 hours

Also Check: The entire GTA Online Summer DLC Update 2025 apparently leaked

Rockstar Games is expected to share more details about the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC later today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More