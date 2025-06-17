How to download GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 on PC, Xbox, and PS4/PS5

The GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 is set to roll out in just a couple of minutes today (June 17, 2025). Rockstar Games has already confirmed a couple of new additions, including the car wash business and a few vehicles. While the update seems to be relatively smaller than last year’s Summer DLC, it is seemingly packed with enough content to keep us busy in Los Santos while waiting for the returning Vice City.

While many may already know how to download and install Money Fronts across platforms, some might need assistance. This article explains how to download the GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.

Downloading the GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation is easy

A promotional picture for the GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 patch (Image via Rockstar Games)

The process of downloading the GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 (GTA Online Money Fronts) on PC, Xbox, and PS4/PS5 is quite easy. Keep in mind that a copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 or Grand Theft Auto Online is required to access the DLC. Those who want to buy the title can use the following links:

Alternatively, you can go to the respective gaming stores (like Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, Steam) and buy it from there.

If you own the game, here’s what you need to download the GTA Online update today.

For PC gamers

Since PC users can download and install the game via different stores, the instructions are a bit different:

Steam:

Open the Steam application. Go to the Library option. Select the GTA 5 game and right-click on it. Select the Properties option and click on Installed Files. Choose the Verify Integrity of Game Files option. Wait for some time for the application to update the game.

Epic Games Launcher:

Launch the Epic Games Launcher application. Go to the Navigation Menu. Select the Settings option. Choose to Manage Games. Go to the Allow Auto-Updates option and enable it (if disabled). Now go to Grand Theft Auto 5 in the Library and choose Update.

Rockstar Games Launcher:

Open the launcher. Go to the Settings. Select My Installed Games and head over to Grand Theft Auto 5. Choose the "Verify game file integrity" option.

Also check: The entire GTA Online Summer DLC Update 2025 apparently leaked

For PS5 and PS4 gamers

Here’s how to download the GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 update on PS4/PS5:

Head over to the installed Grand Theft Auto 5 game on the main menu. Press the Options button on the DualShock 4/DualSense controller. Select the Check For Update option.

For Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users

Here’s how to download the GTA Online Summer Update 2025 on an Xbox console:

Go to My Games & Applications. Go to Games & Apps. Select Games. Go to Grand Theft Auto 5 and click on Manage Game. Choose the Updates option.

You are recommended to check out the release time of GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 to access the new content as soon as it goes live.

