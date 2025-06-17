What time could the GTA Online update come out today? Possible release time for all platforms explored

The upcoming GTA Online update, titled Money Fronts, is the next major DLC for the title, as announced by developer Rockstar Games. It is set to introduce several new features, including a car wash business, a fresh lineup of vehicles, and more. The entire package promises to offer an exciting way to spend more time in Los Santos while waiting for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.
While Rockstar typically does not disclose release times for major DLCs, the Summer 2025 update is expected to launch around the same time as previous content drops. This article explores the possible release time for today’s GTA Online update.
Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the DLCs release timings.
When will Rockstar likely release the GTA Online update (Money Fronts DLC) today?
Unlike in previous years, Rockstar Games has been unusually quiet about the new GTA Online update (Money Fronts), which is scheduled to release today. The studio has only shared limited information about the DLC while confirming its release date as June 17, 2025.
At the time of writing, no detailed Newswire post has been published. However, we can estimate the update’s release time by examining the patterns of past major launches.
Last year’s Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC and the San Andreas Mercenaries update from the year before were both released globally at very specific times. Rockstar is likely to follow a similar pattern, so fans can expect today’s update to go live at the following times across all platforms:
- Christchurch, NZ - 9:00 pm NZST
- Sydney, AU - 7:00 pm AEST
- Seoul, SK - 06:00 pm KST
- Tokyo, JP - 06:00 pm JST
- Beijing, CN - 05:00 pm CST
- Singapore, Singapore - 05:00 pm SGT
- Mumbai, IN - 02:30 pm IST
- Dubai, UAE - 01:00 pm
- Cairo, Egypt - 12:00 pm
- Moscow, RU - 12:00 pm MSK
- Paris, France - 11:00 am CEST
- Berlin, Germany - 11:00 am CEST
- Madrid, Spain - 11:00 am CEST
- London, United Kingdom – 10:00 am BST
- São Paulo, Brazil - 06:00 am BRT
- Alberta, CA - 03:00 am MDT
- Seattle, US - 02:00 am PDT
While it's possible that Rockstar could change the release time due to unforeseen circumstances, that is unlikely. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can already start pre-loading the Money Fronts DLC on their consoles, while others need to wait for it to go live to download the patch.
GTA Online Money Fronts is expected to be a smaller content update compared to previous DLCs. The lack of any trailer and in-depth Newswire post suggests that only a handful of new content will debut today, including the following new rides:
- Overflod Suzume
- Declasse Tampa GT
- Karin Everon RS
- Woodlander SUV
- Western Police Bike
Once the GTA Online update goes live today, players who are already logged in may need to restart the game to access the new content. Additionally, recent leaks hint at more content arriving in the coming months as part of the Money Fronts DLC.