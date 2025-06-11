Karin Everon RS in GTA 5 Online: Everything known so far

Karin Everon RS is one of the brand new SUVs that GTA Online players can now buy from Legendary Motorsport. Rockstar Games added the vehicle with the latest Money Fronts 2025 DLC update, and car enthusiasts can immediately notice a resemblance to a Toyota Tacoma. SUVs like that often come in handy in certain situations.

That's why this article shares a few important things about the Karin Everon RS in GTA 5 Online currently known from the DLC files.

Note - Some aspects of this article are subjective to the writer's opinions and analysis of the SUV.

GTA 5 Online Karin Everon RS: All you need to know

Like other new cars added with GTA Online Money Fronts DLC, the GTA Online Everon RS debuted on June 17, 2025, and one should know the following details about it:

1) Karin Everon RS in GTA 5 Online: Design and look

As stated earlier, the main inspiration behind the design of GTA 5 Everon RS seems to be the Toyota Tacoma, more specifically the Toyota Tacoma X-Runner Concept (2024) - a modified variant of the Toyota Tacoma XtraCab (4th generation).

This gives the two-seater SUV a quite modern design that many gamers can appreciate. Compared to other similar vehicles, it has the best design so far.

2) Karin Everon RS in GTA 5 Online: Performance review

The in-game files of the Summer DLC reveal that the Everon RS runs on a 7-gear engine in an AWD layout. As per the data, the SUV can go up to a maximum speed of 96.00 mph (154.50 km/h). However, the new ride is actually much faster than that.

Only by driving the SUV on a straight road can one experience its true potential. Not only does it have decent top speed but also possesses good handling, making it one of the best SUVs added to the game in recent years.

Gamers can find the Everon RS most useful in completing the new GTA Online Mr. Faber Work missions.

3) Karin Everon RS in GTA 5 Online: Price and where to buy

Unlike most of the other DLC vehicles added by Money Fronts, the GTA Online Everon RS is decently priced. Gamers can currently buy it for only $1,665,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Final Verdict:

As it's the most modern SUV that can actually handle day-to-day activities, gamers should definitely try the Karin Everon RS if they can afford it. Even if one doesn't use SUVs that much, one can obtain this one just to increase their car collection with the latest rides.

