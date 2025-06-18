BMW M3 G80 look-alike car in GTA Online: How to get it

Rockstar Games has dropped the Money Fronts update for GTA Online, and one of the cars introduced with it looks very much like the BMW M3 G80. Most of the vehicles in Grand Theft Auto titles usually resemble a real-life vehicle, and interestingly, some can appear like a combination of multiple ones.
Although they have certain variations, it is often easy to point out the possible inspiration behind them.
This is also the case for the Ubermacht Sentinel GTS, as it is near-identical to its apparent inspiration. For those interested, here's how to get the BMW M3 G80 look-alike car in GTA Online.
How to get the BMW M3 G80 look-alike car in GTA Online
The Ubermacht Sentinel GTS is the BMW M3 G80 look-alike car in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added it to the multiplayer on June 17, 2025, with a bunch of other vehicles. The in-game car's headlights and front grille barely have any differences from the M3 G80. The rest of the former's shape and layout are also akin to the latter.
You can get the BMW M3 G80 look-alike car, Ubermacht Sentinel GTS, from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online. It costs $2,172,000 on the in-game website. However, it can be bought for a Trade Price of $1,629,000 by completing all Quickiepharm deliveries (which was also added with the Money Fronts update).
The website can be accessed from the web browser present in your in-game mobile phone. Legendary Motorsport's thumbnail should be present on the home page itself, but if not, check the Travel and Transport tab.
Some things to note about the BMW M3 G80 look-alike car in GTA Online
The Sentinel GTS notably falls in GTA Online's sports cars category despite having four doors. This isn't a very common trait in vehicles belonging to this class, but it is likely the case due to its apparent inspiration. Additionally, since the M3 G80 is a high-performance ride, it makes sense for the Sentinel GTS to be a sports car.
Specific performance statistics of the Sentinel GTS are, unfortunately, not available at the time of this writing, given that the GTA Online Money Fronts update came out only yesterday, June 17, 2025. However, they should be out in the near future. That said, it does feel fast based on freeroam driving, particularly with all standard performance modifications installed.
Those who would like to take a test drive before purchasing it should do GTA Online Quickiepharm delivery missions, since it is used as the delivery vehicle in them.
