GTA 5 Online Quickiepharm delivery missions: How to do, location, and payout

GTA 5 Online Quickiepharm delivery missions have debuted today, June 17, 2025, with the Money Fronts update. Quickiepharm is a pharmaceutical company that tasks players with delivering medicines to various locations across Los Santos and Blaine County within a set time limit.

Ad

The missions are simple and can be fun, especially for those who like driving in this game. The payout, while not very impressive, can be considered decent enough for this kind of job.

What's even better is that getting started with this venture doesn't need any prior investment, so even beginners can take them up for easy cash. With that said, here is all you need to know about GTA 5 Online Quickiepharm delivery missions.

Ad

Trending

How to do GTA 5 Online Quickiepharm delivery missions, payout, and more

Stand in the marker to do GTA 5 Online Quickiepharm delivery missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unlike the Hands On Car Wash, Smoke on the Water, and Higgins Helitours businesses added with GTA Online Money Fronts, Quickiepharm cannot be purchased. Yes, this isn't a purchasable property, and instead, its icon should automatically spawn on your map.

Ad

Stand in the white mission marker outside the Quickiepharm building door (right beside the Wenger Institute), and then press the prompted button to start the delivery missions. They have a time limit (usually around two to three minutes per delivery), and you will have to deliver a batch of medicines/supplies to a specific location marked on the map.

Each successful delivery pays a bit of cash, and you can continue doing more, usually around six per run (subsequent locations will be revealed after each successful delivery), or quit by holding the prompted button when outside of the Ubermacht Sentinel GTS, which is the delivery vehicle.

Ad

GTA 5 Online Quickiepharm delivery missions: Location

Quickiepharm delivery missions location (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Quickiepharm delivery missions can be started by going to the location shown in the image above. It is in northern Los Santos, and the icon (shaped like a black star) should spawn automatically after spending a few minutes in a GTA 5 Online session.

Ad

Also check: How to complete Liquid Market Mr. Faber Work in GTA Online Money Fronts update?

GTA 5 Online Quickiepharm delivery missions: Payout

Expand Tweet

Ad

GTA Online Money Fronts Quickiepharm delivery missions can pay $2,500, $5,000, or $7,500 for each delivery. So, the more deliveries you complete, the more money you make.

That said, do note that crashing your car will damage the supplies (decreasing the supplies bar), which can eventually fail the mission. Hence, while you need to drive fast, being cautious is necessary too.

Completing all deliveries (the maximum number of deliveries possible in a single run) five times will unlock the Quickiepharm livery for the Ubermacht Sentinel GTS.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More