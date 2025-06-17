Ubermacht Sentinel GTS in GTA 5 Online: Price, potential performance, and more

Rockstar Games released the brand new Ubermacht Sentinel GTS as part of the GTA 5 Online Money Fronts DLC. It is a day one vehicle and is available for all players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. However, you must first update the game to the latest patch to unlock the vehicle.
As of this writing, there are only a few details available about the Ubermacht Sentinel GTS. Nonetheless, this article mentions all the important things that you should know about the new GTA 5 Online DLC car.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.
How much does the Ubermacht Sentinel GTS cost in GTA 5 Online?
The Ubermacht Sentinel GTS has a base price tag of $2,172,000. However, you can also get it for a discounted price of $1,629,000. Rockstar Games listed the vehicle on the in-game Legendary Motorsport website after the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC.
To unlock the trade price of this vehicle, you must complete all deliveries for the QuickiePharm business.
How does the Ubermacht Sentinel GTS perform in GTA 5 Online?
The new GTA Online DLC car is listed under the Sports class. It has quick acceleration and a fast top speed. However, the exact speed is yet to be figured out by the dataminers. While the car has a very firm grip on the road, it has a little understeer problem at the corners.
Another thing to note about the Sentinel GTS sports car is that its brakes are a little on the weaker side. Therefore, you must be cautious while driving at high speeds. Frequent crashing and rash driving can degrade the performance of the vehicle over time.
Also read: List of all new GTA Online Mr. Faber missions added with Money Fronts DLC 2025
Other important details about the Ubermacht Sentinel GTS
The Ubermacht Sentinel GTS is seemingly based on the real-life 2021 BMW M3 Competition (G80). It is a stylish car with low ground clearance. The acceleration and speed of the vehicle make it a perfect car for racing.
Rockstar Games also allows you to unlock the QuickiePharm livery by completing all delivery missions for the QuickiePharm business five times in GTA Online.
