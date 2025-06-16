7 leaked vehicles coming in the next GTA 5 Online DLC

The next GTA 5 Online DLC is expected to add a fleet of new vehicles to the multiplayer game on June 17, 2025. Rockstar Games has already announced a few of them, and fans are excited to check them out. To bolster the hype, a few leakers have also disclosed some unannounced vehicles and other unknown details.

This article lists seven of the leaked vehicles that are expected to be in the next GTA 5 Online DLC.

7 leaked vehicles Rockstar Games may add in the next GTA 5 Online DLC

1) Suzume Electric

While Rockstar Games already announced the Överflöd Suzume for the next GTA 5 Online DLC, leakers have disclosed that it would be an electric vehicle. GTA Plus members will get to drive the new supercar sooner than other players.

2) New Annis Sedan

Rockstar Games is also expected to release a new sedan car named Annis Hardy with the upcoming GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. Based on the leaks, it appears to be a four-seater car with a compact body.

3) Ubermacht Sentinel new version

While we already have four Sentinel cars, a new model has been leaked as part of the next GTA 5 Online DLC. This version is rumored to be named Ubermacht Sentinel GTS and is based on real-life BMW cars. The leaks also showed that it is categorized under the Sports class.

4) Cheetah Classic new version

The OG Cheetah Classic is getting a facelift in the next GTA 5 Online DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti Cheetah Classic is getting a new version named Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classique. As per the leaks, it will be a Sports Classics car and is expected to have some solid ties with the Los Santos Car Meet. More details are awaited.

5) New MTL Flatbed

Rockstar secretly teased the New MTL Flatbed for the next GTA 5 Online DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

A New Flatbed was a part of the Newswire that announced the GTA Online Summer Update 2025. The MTL Flatbad has been in the game since day one. However, the upcoming version is expected to be a facelifted version named MTL Flatbed Custom. We can expect it to be an industrial vehicle and have slightly better performance than the base variant. However, the price is still unknown.

6) Brute Stockade new version

A new version of the Stockade is returning with the next GTA 5 Online DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Stockade is a common NPC vehicle in the game, Rockstar is planning to add a new variant named Brute Stockade Bobcat Security. It is worth noting that the Bobcat Security version was removed from GTA 5 Story Mode before its release in 2013. However, it is making a return in the multiplayer version in 2025.

7) New Buckingham Maverick helicopter

The next GTA 5 Online DLC will bring a facelifted version of the Buckingham Maverick (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Buckingham Maverick is an OG helicopter in the series, and the leaks disclosed that Rockstar would add a new version named Higgins Helitours Maverick. While the leaked appearance of the helicopter is almost the same as the existing variants, its performance may vary from them.

