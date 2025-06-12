5 reasons why the next GTA Online DLC could be the last one before GTA 6

The next GTA Online DLC, which Rockstar Games has titled Money Fronts, will be released in the coming days to entertain Grand Theft Auto fans as they wait for GTA 6. The series' upcoming installment was recently delayed to May 2026, which suggests Grand Theft Auto 5's popular multiplayer might be able to fit another DLC during the winter, a trend that has been followed for many years.

That said, what if this doesn't happen? While a definitive answer to that question cannot be provided at the moment, let's take a look at five possible reasons why the next GTA Online DLC could be the last one before GTA 6 comes out in 2026.

Note - This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 possible reasons why the next GTA Online DLC might be the last one before GTA 6 releases

1) DLCs have been getting relatively smaller

A promotional image for the next GTA Online DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has continued dropping periodic DLCs for Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, but the last few have been relatively smaller in scale as compared to the ones that came out in the game's heyday.

The next one, GTA Online Money Fronts, does look somewhat intriguing based on what was shared in the related newswire article. In fact, the mechanics appear to be fresh, but it still doesn't feel as grand as when things like heists were added with major content updates.

2) Rockstar Games would be quite busy

Going by the current pattern, the potential next GTA Online DLC after Money Fronts should arrive in December 2025. However, given that the GTA 6 release date is May 26, 2026 (and a delayed one at that), the studio would very likely be quite busy with finalizing its upcoming title.

It may be possible to allocate a few resources towards developing another fairly small GTA Online Winter DLC, but given that Grand Theft Auto 6 is perhaps Rockstar's biggest project ever, they might want all hands on deck to ensure a smooth launch.

3) There's seemingly not much left to offer

The new business of the next GTA Online DLC will be set at this car wash (Image via Rockstar Games)

While new businesses and missions have been added with the latest DLCs, they all feel very similar to jobs that have existed in GTA Online for a long time. For example, the FIB Files added with December 2024's Agents of Sabotage DLC are structurally not that different from things like Auto Shop Robbery Contracts or Salvage Yard Vehicle Robberies.

The GTA Online Summer Update 2025 will introduce a money laundering business, which may turn out to be a bit different gameplay-wise. That said, things have come to a point where there seemingly isn't much room left for innovation, especially content that would greatly excite the playerbase.

4) Qualit-of-life updates have covered most bases

Some QOL updates in the next GTA Online DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

Besides fresh content, Rockstar Games has also introduced a bunch of quality-of-life updates with the last few DLCs. Automatic refilling of snacks and armor before some missions, payout increments for certain jobs, business Sell Missions being made more solo-friendly are some examples.

The next GTA Online DLC will also make some QOL updates, such as Boxville Van Sell Missions for Biker businesses being disabled, and the Global Signal for business Sell Missions being delayed. All of them should keep the title good enough for those who continue playing even after GTA 6 releases, and likely allow Rockstar Games to wrap up support.

5) A Winter 2025 DLC could potentially collide with GTA 6 marketing

A promotional GTA 6 screenshot featuring Lucia (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned, GTA 6 will release on May 26, 2026, which would likely make December 2025, just five months prior, a really important phase of its marketing campaign. It is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games ever, but more promotion should only be beneficial.

This is why the next GTA Online DLC might be the last one, as the studio may prioritize promoting its upcoming title over developing and releasing a Winter DLC for a 12-year-old game.

