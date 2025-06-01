5 things we don't expect from GTA Online summer DLC 2025

The GTA Online summer DLC 2025 is rumored to arrive on June 17, 2025. While Rockstar Games has yet to make an official announcement, fans are seemingly confident and excited about it. The developer will surely add some brand-new things to the multiplayer game. However, fans should not go overboard with it and expect major changes, especially when GTA 6 is Rockstar’s main priority at the moment.

This article lists five things we don’t expect from the GTA Online summer DLC 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 things fans should not expect from the GTA Online summer DLC 2025

1) Return of Michael De Santa

Michael’s return to GTA Online is still a pipedream (Image via Rockstar Games)

While we want Michael De Santa’s return to the multiplayer game ASAP, it may not happen with the GTA Online summer DLC 2025. Rockstar usually adds major surprises with winter DLCs, and Michael’s return will surely be a significant event in the game.

Moreover, re-adding Michael to the game will require major production, as he is an important character. If the developer never adds Michael to GTA Online, we’d like to see him return in GTA 6 instead.

2) Major gameplay changes

While we expect some new changes with the GTA Online summer DLC 2025, they are likely to be minor in nature. Summer DLCs are usually small, and Rockstar adds only a few changes here and there. However, we can surely expect some QoL changes in the game.

Rockstar Games typically teases the upcoming changes with a Newswire. However, the same for the GTA Online summer DLC 2025 has yet to be released. Therefore, we cannot say anything for sure at the moment.

3) Benny’s upgradable vehicles

If you are a veteran player, you may remember Benny's Original Motor Works and its vehicles. They were once among the most customizable in the multiplayer game. However, it’s been nearly three years since Rockstar Games added the last Benny’s upgradable vehicle.

Most players also forgot about them after the addition of Hao’s Special Works vehicles. Therefore, we don’t expect to see new Benny’s upgradable cars in the GTA Online summer DLC 2025.

4) Cheap and affordable vehicles

Grand Theft Auto fans expect Rockstar Games to add some new cars with the GTA Online summer DLC 2025. However, new players are advised not to expect cheap and affordable models from the update. Nowadays, land vehicles costing around $5 million have become a common scenario, and players are also getting accustomed to it.

While we don’t know which new cars will be added to the multiplayer game yet, we can presume that they will cost around $3 million, with the cheaper ones selling for around $1.5 million.

5) External map expansions

The map's outline may remain the same moving forward (Image via Rockstar Games)

It’s been nearly five years since the game received its last and only external map expansion. While it is still one of the most demanded things within the community, Rockstar may not add it with the GTA Online summer DLC 2025.

However, we’d like to see a part of GTA 6’s map in GTA Online that serves as a bridge between both games.

