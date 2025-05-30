How to beat GTA Online Up Chiliad Time Trial

The GTA Online Up Chiliad Time Trial is one of the 32 Time Trials Rockstar Games has added to the multiplayer title so far. As indicated in its name, this one takes place around Mount Chiliad in Blaine County. The terrain over there, as one would expect, is rough, and the steep uphill climb makes the challenge a bit tricky. That said, it is relatively simple to beat when the right tactics are applied.

The lack of traffic is also an advantage compared to some other Time Trials that are set within Los Santos. With that said, here is a brief guide on how to beat the GTA Online Up Chiliad Time Trial.

Here's how to beat the GTA Online Up Chiliad Time Trial

GTA Online Time Trials challenge players to go from point A to point B in a vehicle within a set time limit. There are a total of 32 Time Trials in the title, but only one is available per week, changing every Thursday with the GTA Online weekly update, just like Podium Vehicles and LS Car Meet Prize Rides.

Beating the par time for the first time pays $100,000. Reattempting a completed Time Trial (in the same week) is possible, but players will only get between $1,000 and $4,000 for beating the challenge then.

In the case of the GTA Online Up Chiliad Time Trial, players must go from the foothills to the very top of Mount Chiliad, as depicted with points A and B, respectively, in the following image:

Starting and finishing points for the GTA Online Up Chiliad Time Trial (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

There are dirt trails in this region, but instead of using them, it is much better to cut through the wilderness and go up the mountain in a mostly straight path between points A and B.

However, beating the GTA Online Up Chiliad Time Trial still won't be very easy, since this is an uphill climb. Traversing over grass and dirt also contributes to the toughness of the challenge. That said, navigating the path can be easier with a motorcycle rather than a car.

The run, obviously, should be quick, given that the par time is only a minute and 10 seconds. The Pegassi Bati 801RR, the Western Reever, or the Maibatsu Manchez Scout (a dirt bike) are good options to use for this challenge.

