New GTA Online DLC could release on June 17, 2025, suspect fans

Rockstar Games usually drops a GTA Online DLC during summer, but no such plans have been announced for this year so far. However, fans are suspecting that one might launch on June 17, 2025. The reason behind this is the current GTA+ cycle running through a Monday (June 16 on this occasion), and the last few times this was the case, a DLC was released the following day.

Ad

Yes, this is only speculation at this point. However, given the long-running trend of summer content updates for Grand Theft Auto Online, and quite a few of them releasing on a Tuesday after a GTA+ cycle ran through a Monday, it could happen again. Nevertheless, it would be best for readers to take this speculation with a grain of salt at the moment.

Latest GTA+ cycle's duration sparks new GTA Online DLC launch speculations for June 17, 2025, among fans

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

@Gtamen, a popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, posted a screenshot (on X) from the latest GTA Online weekly update Newswire blog, which talked about the current GTA+ bonuses being up for grabs through June 16, 2025. As mentioned earlier, the date falling on a Monday has raised suspicions among fans regarding the title's new DLC potentially launching the next day.

This has been the case on many occasions. One of the most recent examples is when @TGGonYT, another popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, had speculated the title's winter DLC dropping on December 10, 2024, as that time's GTA+ cycle was running through December 9 (another Monday). For those wondering, that actually turned out to be the case.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The multiplayer's other previous DLC drops, such as Bottom Dollar Bounties, The Chop Shop, as well as San Andreas Mercenaries, to name a few, have also followed this trend. If this is to be the case again, Rockstar Games should make an official announcement in the near future, either via a Newswire post or a trailer. However, that remains to be seen.

As fans wait, they can keep themselves busy in Grand Theft Auto Online with its various activities, as well as the latest weekly update offers like a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle, bonuses on GTA Online Special Vehicle Work, and more.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More