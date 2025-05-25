GTA Online vs GTA 5: Gameplay, story, and features explored

GTA Online vs GTA 5 can be quite an interesting comparison. Both are basically the same thing, just that the former is a multiplayer game and the latter is a single-player story version. They share many features, but the multiplayer has seen significant progress over the years. In fact, it is a big reason for this Rockstar Games title's long-running popularity.

That said, some may wonder what exactly separates them. So, in this article, we will compare the various elements of GTA Online and GTA 5 story mode.

GTA Online vs GTA 5: A comparison of their various elements

Grand Theft Auto 5, as a whole, consists of two modes: one is its story mode, which is often referred to as simply GTA 5, and the other is its multiplayer mode called GTA Online.

Both have the exact same gameplay mechanics at the core. There is no difference in terms of physics, driving mechanics, weapon handling, or melee combat, which are some of their most integral aspects.

However, in terms of activity, players will be completing main story missions and/or side quests in GTA 5, whereas they will have to grind businesses, heists, and DLC missions and encounter other players in public sessions in GTA Online. There is also a significant difference in terms of features between the two, which we will be taking a look at a bit later in this article.

GTA Online vs GTA 5: Story

GTA Online vs GTA 5: The three story-mode protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 has an exciting main campaign featuring three protagonists, Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips, and the story plays out through several missions. There is also a bunch of optional side content that isn't related directly to the main storyline.

GTA Online, on the other hand, does not have a singular storyline. Instead, it has several individual narratives related to some businesses, heists, and DLC campaigns. The player character also lacks a voice actor in the multiplayer mode.

GTA Online vs GTA 5: Features

The core features, such as an open-world map and the player character's ability to steal cars, customize them, and use a variety of weapons, are present in both GTA Online and GTA 5.

That said, the former's vehicular catalog is far more expansive than the latter's. This is because Rockstar Games adds new vehicles with each major DLC. Additionally, GTA Online has some exclusive customization options for certain vehicles. Imani Tech upgrades, Armor Plating, and HSW Performance upgrades are all examples of this. The scenario is pretty much the same for their weapon catalogs as well.

In terms of purchasable properties, players can buy specific businesses with each of the protagonists in GTA 5, and earn from them passively. In GTA Online, players can acquire a plethora of businesses, but they will have to complete their missions regularly to make money from them.

GTA Online vs GTA 5: The Nightclub is a great business in the multiplayer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some purchasable assets in the multiplayer also unlock heists that can pay really well. Furthermore, there are several PvP modes to partake in with friends or other members of the playerbase.

It is also worth noting that Rockstar Games drops a GTA Online weekly update every Thursday, seasonal events at certain points during the year (like snow around Christmas), and major DLCs usually twice a year. None of this happens in story mode.

Interestingly, the ambient wildlife players can encounter in GTA 5 is missing in PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA Online, as well as in its Legacy PC port. The PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and the recent Enhanced PC port, thankfully, include them.

GTA Online vs GTA 5: Only some ports of the multiplayer have animals in the open world (Image via Rockstar Games)

Furthermore, players can skip time by sleeping, manually save progress, and even fast travel via taxis in story mode, but not in the multiplayer.

GTA Online vs GTA 5: Map

GTA Online vs GTA 5: Los Santos' skyline (Image via Rockstar Games)

Both GTA Online and GTA 5 are set on the same map of Los Santos and Blaine County. However, the former has seen some changes, such as the addition of underground bunkers and facilities, as well as the Diamond Casino and Resort in Vinewood. The latter features a different casino at the same location, but that one is inaccessible.

There is also the Cayo Perico island in GTA Online that can be accessed during The Cayo Perico Heist.

Notably, players can acquire instant cash in GTA Online by purchasing Shark Cards with real money. They can also subscribe to GTA+ (on current-gen consoles and in the Enhanced PC port) to get monthly benefits in the multiplayer, but neither of these services is available in GTA 5's story mode.

