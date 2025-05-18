There is no shortage of ways to make a lot of money in GTA 5 Online. Rockstar Games has regularly updated the title with fresh content via free DLCs, and that includes money-making options. In 2025, players can take advantage of various businesses, heists, and other quests to fill their Maze Bank accounts with as much cash as they would like.

On that note, let's take a look at the 15 best ways to make a lot of money in GTA 5 Online.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

How to make a lot of money in GTA 5 Online: The Cayo Perico Heist, Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, and other notable options

1) Oscar Guzman Flies Again

Oscar Guzman Flies Again is a new campaign, featuring six missions. They can be played after buying the McKenzie Field Hangar, and completing them all pays $500,000 on Normal and $750,000 on Hard difficulty.

2) FIB Files

All four FIB Files (Image via Rockstar Games)

Upon purchasing the Darnell Bros Garment Factory, players can do four FIB Files missions, earning around $150,000 from three of them and approximately $300,000 from the one designated as the Priority File.

The Priority File changes every week and is only playable once for that period.

3) Auto Shop business

Auto Shop exterior (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Auto Shop business offers multiple ways of making money. Robbery Contracts pay the most, each close to $180,000 (a specific one pays $300,000). Then there are Client Jobs and Exotic Exports that pay decently and are collectively great for making a lot of money in GTA 5 Online.

4) Acid Lab

This vehicle houses the Acid Lab (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Acid Lab business can be acquired after completing The First Dose DLC missions. The owner must resupply it with products at regular intervals and then sell the same. A full batch of Acid Lab products can pay above $200,000.

5) Bunker

Glimpse inside a GTA 5 Online Bunker (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bunker is another great business for those who want to make a lot of money in GTA 5 Online. It, too, needs to be resupplied every now and then, and you can earn hundreds of thousands in cash, depending on how much product is being sold at a time.

This business also features Ammu-Nation Contracts, and completing them pays $50,000.

6) Cocaine Lockup

Cocaine Lockup debuted with the Bikers DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

A Cocaine Lockup can be bought after getting an MC Clubhouse, and this business runs on the same principle as the Bunker. Once again, how much money you make depends on the quantity of product being sold.

Installing Staff and Equipment upgrades can increase the profit margin to an extent.

7) Meth Lab

Meth Lab is also a part of the Biker businesses group (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Meth Lab business is pretty much the same as a Cocaine Lockup. It pays a little less in comparison, but will still be useful for anyone who wants to make a lot of money in GTA 5 Online.

This business can also be purchased only after getting an MC Clubhouse. Installing Staff and Equipment upgrades helps with the profit rate here as well.

8) The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist is a great option to make a lot of money in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Diamond Casino Heist can be set up after buying the Arcade business. Its payout depends on the spawned Primary Target in a particular run, but every attempt pays quite well. For example, Cash (the lowest paying target) rewards $2,115,000 on Normal and $2,326,500 on Hard difficulty.

This payout will be split between participants, the least of which can be two.

9) The Cayo Perico Heist

Best ways to make a lot of money in GTA 5 Online: The Cayo Perico Heist artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Playing The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the best ways to make a lot of money in GTA 5 Online. It unlocks after you meet Miguel Madrazo at the Music Locker and then buy the Kosatka submarine. Its payout is also based on the Primary Target. For instance, the Pink Diamond pays $1,300,000 on Normal and $1,430,000 Hard difficulty.

Secondary Targets can also be collected during the finale to increase the overall payout. The best part is that The Cayo Perico Heist can be completed alone.

10) The Doomsday Scenario

The Doomsday Heist promotional image (Image via Rockstar Games)

Next on the list of best ways to make a lot of money in GTA 5 Online is the Doomsday Scenario. It is the action-packed third act of The Doomsday Heist series that can be played after buying a Facility.

At least two players are needed for this heist. Completing it on Normal difficulty pays $1,800,000, which can go up to $2,250,000 for those playing on Hard.

11) VIP Contract

The VIP Contract features Dr. Dre cameos (Image via Rockstar Games)

The VIP Contract (aka The Data Leaks) can be completed solo, and it pays $1,000,000 for every successful playthrough. This job is a part of the GTA 5 Online Agency business and unlocks after completing one Security Contract.

12) Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid

Grinding this job offers an easy way to make a lot of money in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid is the best option for beginners to make a lot of money in GTA 5 Online. It has no prerequisites and unlocks after a phone call from Vincent Effenburger. It is like a heist, features six missions, and pays $500,000 on every successful playthrough.

13) Nightclub

The GTA 5 Online Nightclub features two money-making outlets. First is the club itself that profits on the basis of popularity (max popularity generates $50,000 every 48 minutes). The second is its warehouse, which works with some of the players' other owned businesses and can pay quite well too.

14) Air Freight Cargo

Air Freight Cargo business can be utilized after buying a Hangar (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Air Freight Cargo business runs on the principle of sourcing cargo and selling it for profit. There are different cargo categories, and each cargo crate pays $30,000. Selling a certain number of crates of a particular category can trigger bonuses.

Check out: Which is the most valuable Air Freight Cargo in GTA 5 Online?

15) Salvage Yard

The last entry on the list of best ways to make a lot of money in GTA 5 Online is the Salvage Yard business. Vehicle Robberies are its most profitable offering. Any three out of five are available per week, and can collectively pay close to a million in-game dollars.

This business also features Tow Truck Services that usually pay between $30,000 and $40,000, as well as a passive safe that generates a decent amount of money over time.

