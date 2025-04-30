Do you make money from Nightclubs in GTA 5 Online?

Rockstar Games added Nightclubs in GTA 5 Online via the After Hours DLC in July 2018. A total of 10 Nightclubs are available in the multiplayer — distributed across various districts in Los Santos — and players can buy and run any one of them as a business. Many new businesses have been added since then, but this one is still a fan favorite, as it acts as a healthy source of income.

So, in a nutshell, yes, you can make money from Nightclubs in GTA 5 Online. For those interested in learning more, here is a closer look at how to make money from a Nightclub in Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Nightclubs: How to make money from this business

Nightclubs are sold on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website in GTA 5 Online. This is an in-game website, which can be accessed via your character's mobile phone. Just head over to the in-game browser and click on the Maze Bank Foreclosures thumbnail. If it isn't present on the browser's home page, then navigate to the Money and Services tab.

This business makes money based on Popularity. Whenever you are inside your Nightclub, its Popularity will be indicated with a bar in the bottom right corner of the screen.

To maintain a high popularity level, complete Management missions at regular intervals. They can be started from the laptop in your Nightclub's office, or will be assigned as random events upon entering the property.

Use the Promote Club button to start a Management mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

A Nightclub generates $50,000 every 48 minutes at maximum Popularity. The money will be stored inside the office safe, and can be collected from there. However, make sure to empty out this safe regularly, as it won't store a dime after hitting $250,000.

Check out: GTA Online Nightclub guide

GTA 5 Online Nightclub Warehouse

The Nightclub Warehouse can also be used to make money (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can also make money from the Nightclub in GTA 5 Online using its Warehouse. Use the office laptop mentioned earlier to hire Technicians for the various Warehouse departments.

These departments work in tandem with other GTA 5 Online businesses, and will only be available if you own those respective businesses:

Cargo and Shipments - Special Cargo Warehouse

- Special Cargo Warehouse Sporting Goods - Bunker

- Bunker South American Imports - Cocaine Lockup

- Cocaine Lockup Pharmaceutical Research - Meth Lab

- Meth Lab Organic Produce - Weed Farm

- Weed Farm Printing and Copyin g - Document Forgery Office

g - Document Forgery Office Cash Creation - Counterfeit Cash Factory

The hired Nightclub Technicians will bring in goods for these departments over time, which you can then sell to make money.

