5 reasons to own GTA Online Terrorbyte in 2025

The GTA Online Terrorbyte debuted in the summer of 2018 as part of the After Hours DLC. It falls under the game's commercial vehicles category, and while it doesn't offer much in terms of performance, there are a lot of other areas in which this truck can prove to be of great use. Rockstar Games even introduced a couple of new upgrades for it in December 2024.

On top of that, one doesn't need to break the bank in order to acquire this vehicle, which is always good. For those interested, here are five reasons to own a GTA Online Terrorbyte in 2025.

Excellent defensive measures and 4 other reasons to own GTA Online Terrorbyte in 2025

1) Master Control Terminal

Master Control Terminal can be installed at the Darnell Bros Garment Factory (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are lots of businesses in GTA Online, and the more you own, the easier it is to get rich. However, managing them all can become tedious, especially if the properties are not close by. This is where the Benefactor Terrorbyte's Master Control Terminal (can be equipped as an upgrade) proves extremely helpful.

Players can manage several businesses, like the Nightclub, Bunker, MC Businesses, and more, right from the Master Control Terminal itself. Needless to say, this makes the day-to-day grind quite convenient. This upgrade can be installed at the Darnell Bros Garment Factory.

2) Collectible Scanner

Collectibles will get marked on the mini-map when inside a scanner-equipped Terrorbyte (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Collectible Scanner is an upgrade that can be applied to the GTA Online Terrorbyte at the Garment Factory. As its name suggests, it helps players find collectibles by pointing them out on the mini-map as the vehicle is being driven around.

There are lots of collectibles in the game, such as Movie Props, Action Figures, Playing Cards, Shipwrecks, and more. Many hand out decent rewards too, which makes them worth finding.

3) Excellent defensive measures

The GTA Online Terrorbyte isn't easy to breach for the enemy. It boasts significant explosive resistance. For example, it can survive 33 Homing Missiles, RPGs, Grenades, and Sticky Bombs, as well as 80 Explosive Rounds with a fully upgraded armor. It can also be equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer.

Furthermore, the Terrorbyte has bullet-resistant windows on all sides, and the lack of a rear window means it is absolutely bulletproof from the back. To top things off, a Silent Running Module can be installed on the vehicle at the Garment Factory, which makes it invisible on other players' radars when idle.

4) Decent offensive measures

The GTA Online Terrorbyte not only protects its passengers but also lets them retaliate. Players can equip it with a Turret Station and a Drone Station while buying it from Warstock Cache and Carry (or later as well, by visiting the vehicle's page on the website).

The Terrorbyte's Turret Station is especially unique, as it features Multi-Lock Missile Battery, which can lock onto multiple targets at once and then fire missiles at them together.

5) Affordable base price

GTA Online Terrorbyte for sale on Warstock Cache and Carry (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Terrorbyte can be bought from the Warstock Cache and Carry website for $1,375,000. This doesn't seem cheap, but actually is in the context of this game. Players will have to pay for any upgrades that they choose to install, so it's good that one doesn't have to go all out on the vehicle's base price itself.

Additionally, there are many ways to make good money in GTA Online in 2025. The Oscar Guzman Flies Again campaign, Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, The Cayo Perico Heist, and some top businesses should easily let one afford the Benefactor Terrorbyte.

