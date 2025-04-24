GTA 5 Online Deadline: How to start, payout, and more

GTA 5 Online Deadline has come to the limelight with the latest weekly update. It is an adversary mode that Rockstar Games introduced in 2016 with the Bikers update. Unlike most of the other similar modes, this one involves a Nagasaki Shotaro, which players must use to eliminate each other. While most gamers may already know by now how to start it, some are still not familiar with it.
This article will guide players on how to start GTA 5 Online Deadline adversary mode, its payout, and more.
GTA 5 Online Deadline adversary mode: All you need to know
The GTA Online Deadline debuted on November 8, 2016, and immediately caught the attention of gamers for its unique gameplay. Here are a few important things to know about it in 2025:
1) GTA 5 Online Deadline adversary mode: How it works
Up to 4 different players compete with each other while driving a Shotaro over a huge floating arena. All they must do is eliminate each other by using the Shotaro bike’s energy trail to block their paths.
A player can explode upon touching the rival bike’s energy trail, making it a strategic game mode rather than simply a driving one. Keep in mind that touching your own bike’s energy trail or completely stopping it will also eliminate you.
There are a specific number of lives each player gets, after losing which one gets completely eliminated from the round. The last man standing wins the game mode.
Moreover, playing this adversary mode also unlocks the trade price of the Nagasaki Shotaro motorcycle.
2) GTA 5 Online Deadline: How to start in 2025
Like other adversary modes, the GTA 5 Deadline can simply be started from the Pause Menu. Here’s a brief step-by-step guide to play the adversary mode:
- Open the Pause (Options) menu
- Go to the Online tab
- Select Jobs
- Choose the Play Jobs options
- Go to Rockstar Created
- Choose Adversary Modes
- Scroll and select any of the available Deadline rounds
As of April 2025, there are 14 different maps available for Deadline; however, the objective remains the same in all of them:
- Pillbox Hill
- Los Santos International Airport
- Vinewood Sign, Vinewood Hills
- Sandy Shores Airfield, Sandy Shores
- Terminal
- Lake Vinewood, Vinewood Hills
- El Gordo Lighthouse, Mount Gordo
- Vinewood Racetrack
- Pillbox Hill II
- Del Perro Pier
- Terminal
- Galileo Observatory
- Alamo Sea
- Palmer-Taylor Power Station
3) GTA 5 Online Deadline payout
The GTA Online Deadline payout is about $20,000-$40,000 for one complete match. Keep in mind that gamers will be receiving double payout till April 30, 2025.
The GTA 5 Online Deadline is a solid way to earn money this week for players who enjoy riding motorcycles.
