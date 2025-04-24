  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA 5 Online Deadline: How to start, payout, and more

GTA 5 Online Deadline: How to start, payout, and more

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Apr 24, 2025 07:43 GMT
GTA 5 Online Deadline
A brief about the GTA 5 Online Deadline adversary mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Online Deadline has come to the limelight with the latest weekly update. It is an adversary mode that Rockstar Games introduced in 2016 with the Bikers update. Unlike most of the other similar modes, this one involves a Nagasaki Shotaro, which players must use to eliminate each other. While most gamers may already know by now how to start it, some are still not familiar with it.

Ad

This article will guide players on how to start GTA 5 Online Deadline adversary mode, its payout, and more.

GTA 5 Online Deadline adversary mode: All you need to know

The GTA Online Deadline debuted on November 8, 2016, and immediately caught the attention of gamers for its unique gameplay. Here are a few important things to know about it in 2025:

1) GTA 5 Online Deadline adversary mode: How it works

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Up to 4 different players compete with each other while driving a Shotaro over a huge floating arena. All they must do is eliminate each other by using the Shotaro bike’s energy trail to block their paths.

A player can explode upon touching the rival bike’s energy trail, making it a strategic game mode rather than simply a driving one. Keep in mind that touching your own bike’s energy trail or completely stopping it will also eliminate you.

Ad

There are a specific number of lives each player gets, after losing which one gets completely eliminated from the round. The last man standing wins the game mode.

Moreover, playing this adversary mode also unlocks the trade price of the Nagasaki Shotaro motorcycle.

Also Check: GTA Online Acid Lab Resupply Missions

2) GTA 5 Online Deadline: How to start in 2025

youtube-cover
Ad

Like other adversary modes, the GTA 5 Deadline can simply be started from the Pause Menu. Here’s a brief step-by-step guide to play the adversary mode:

  1. Open the Pause (Options) menu
  2. Go to the Online tab
  3. Select Jobs
  4. Choose the Play Jobs options
  5. Go to Rockstar Created
  6. Choose Adversary Modes
  7. Scroll and select any of the available Deadline rounds

As of April 2025, there are 14 different maps available for Deadline; however, the objective remains the same in all of them:

Ad
  • Pillbox Hill
  • Los Santos International Airport
  • Vinewood Sign, Vinewood Hills
  • Sandy Shores Airfield, Sandy Shores
  • Terminal
  • Lake Vinewood, Vinewood Hills
  • El Gordo Lighthouse, Mount Gordo
  • Vinewood Racetrack
  • Pillbox Hill II
  • Del Perro Pier
  • Terminal
  • Galileo Observatory
  • Alamo Sea
  • Palmer-Taylor Power Station

Also Check: GTA 5 Online Mobile Operations missions

3) GTA 5 Online Deadline payout

youtube-cover
Ad

The GTA Online Deadline payout is about $20,000-$40,000 for one complete match. Keep in mind that gamers will be receiving double payout till April 30, 2025.

Also Check: Rockstar apparently gave GTA 5 Enhanced on PC a brand-new feature

The GTA 5 Online Deadline is a solid way to earn money this week for players who enjoy riding motorcycles.

Grand Theft Auto articles you may like to read:

About the author
Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj Bansal

Twitter icon

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications