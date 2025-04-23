Is Annis RE-7B worth getting in GTA Online in 2025?

GTA Online’s Annis RE-7B has returned to the limelight thanks to the latest weekly update. The 2-door supercar is currently featured at a 30% discount from Legendary Motorsport. Rockstar Games added it to the game years ago with the Cunning Stunts DLC update. However, it is one of the few vehicles designed as an endurance racing car, and one may wonder if it’s worth getting in 2025.
To put it simply, yes, the Annis RE-7B is worth buying in GTA Online. Let’s quickly learn a few important things about the vehicle in the article below.
Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis.
Annis RE-7B in GTA Online: Design review
GTA 5's Annis RE-7B is seemingly based on a few real-life automobiles, mainly the following:
- Nissan R390 GT1
- Mazda 787B
- Aquila CR1
- Memo Rojas BMW
However, some resemblance to the 2014 Audi R18 e-tron Quattro can also be seen in its headlamps. Overall, the RE-7B’s design is very aerodynamic and low-profile with the following characteristics:
Front body:
- Sloped front
- Dual intakes
- Numerous vents
- Bulky front fenders
- A dual set of square lamps (stacked like vertical LED strips)
Side body:
- Rear-facing ducts on the front fenders
- Dual vents on the rear fenders
- Smaller slatted vents
- Dual side-exit exhausts
- Gullwing doors
- Narrow cabin area
- Curved windscreen with single wiper
- Black-coloured rear-quarters
- A fully enclosed rear engine bay
- Two small black intakes
- Slatter upper vents on the fenders (rear)
- A set of rounded mirror shells
Rear body:
- Reverse tail lamps
- Turn lights
- Chassis frames
- Large racing spoiler
- An integrated two-element diffuser
- Rear-facing brake light strips
The GTA Online RE-7B has all the important elements of an endurance racing car, making it visually appealing. However, it’s also worth checking what’s under the hood.
Annis RE-7B in GTA Online: Performance review
In terms of performance, the RE-7B runs on a powerful engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. As per the in-game files, the supercar possesses a top speed of 100.04 mph (161.00 km/h). However, its actual on-road performance is much higher than that.
According to Broughy1322, the endurance racing car can go up to a maximum speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h) and complete a lap in 0:59.076. This makes it one of the fastest supercars in terms of lap times.
While the vehicle suffers from poor braking and traction, players can handle it after a few practices.
Final Verdict:
If players like endurance racing-style vehicles and don’t want any HSW upgrades, the Annis RE-7B is one of the best in the category. Moreover, its availability at a 30% discounted price of $1,732,500 makes it even more enticing as a worthwhile purchase.
