Rockstar apparently gave GTA 5 Enhanced on PC a brand-new feature

The GTA 5 Enhanced has really proven to be the game's best PC version ever. Despite being a free upgrade for Legacy edition owners, the Enhanced version came packed with tons of new content previously unavailable for PC gamers. What makes it somewhat better than the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is its graphics, which are apparently the best on higher settings.
However, it seems that Rockstar Games quietly added a brand new feature to GTA 5 Enhanced that other game versions don’t have. Noticed by a well-known data miner and Grand Theft Auto community member @Lucas7yoshi_RS, the newest Grand Theft Auto 5 version has special voice lines for an NPC.
Read on to learn more about this small yet exclusive feature of the Enhanced version.
GTA 5 Enhanced has an exclusive voice line for Casino Cashier: Report
As seen in the aforementioned X post, @Lucas7yoshi_RS shared a screenshot of the in-game files revealing the hidden and exclusive feature of GTA 5 Enhanced on PC. As they suggested, the Casino Cashier says, “Just a moment please,” while players wait for the transaction to go through.
Here’s what they found and reported:
“The Casino Cashier exclusively says "Just a moment please" voicelines if the player is on a platform using the transaction server, (The pending transaction stuff). AKA, exclusively PC.”
The casino referred to here is seemingly The Diamond Casino & Resort, which is popular for Podium Vehicles. No other Grand Theft Auto 5 version has this feature at the time of writing this article. While it may look like the smallest detail, this being exclusive to the GTA 5 Enhanced version makes it the game's best version so far.
It’s unclear at the moment why Rockstar decided to add a unique feature to the game this late into its life cycle. Last month, a fan had an interesting theory that the developers might be using this version to test some of the upcoming features in GTA 6.
Also Check: New GTA 6 leak surfaces as fans await a release date update
The Enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto 5 is currently just a month old, and gamers may find more hidden details in it.
Other Grand Theft Auto content worth checking out:
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Edition differences
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced vs Legacy
- Why Grand Theft Auto 6 fans should keep an eye on May 15, 2025
- FiveM opens support for GTA 5 on Xbox Game Pass
- How to play Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced via PC Game Pass
- GTA 6 trailer 2 could be released in May 2025, suggests leaker
- How to go AFK in GTA Online
- GTA 5 Enhanced trainer
- How to play Grand Theft Auto 5 on Android mobiles in 2025