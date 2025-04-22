Rockstar apparently gave GTA 5 Enhanced on PC a brand-new feature

The GTA 5 Enhanced has really proven to be the game's best PC version ever. Despite being a free upgrade for Legacy edition owners, the Enhanced version came packed with tons of new content previously unavailable for PC gamers. What makes it somewhat better than the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is its graphics, which are apparently the best on higher settings.

However, it seems that Rockstar Games quietly added a brand new feature to GTA 5 Enhanced that other game versions don’t have. Noticed by a well-known data miner and Grand Theft Auto community member @Lucas7yoshi_RS, the newest Grand Theft Auto 5 version has special voice lines for an NPC.

Read on to learn more about this small yet exclusive feature of the Enhanced version.

GTA 5 Enhanced has an exclusive voice line for Casino Cashier: Report

As seen in the aforementioned X post, @Lucas7yoshi_RS shared a screenshot of the in-game files revealing the hidden and exclusive feature of GTA 5 Enhanced on PC. As they suggested, the Casino Cashier says, “Just a moment please,” while players wait for the transaction to go through.

Here’s what they found and reported:

“The Casino Cashier exclusively says "Just a moment please" voicelines if the player is on a platform using the transaction server, (The pending transaction stuff). AKA, exclusively PC.”

The casino referred to here is seemingly The Diamond Casino & Resort, which is popular for Podium Vehicles. No other Grand Theft Auto 5 version has this feature at the time of writing this article. While it may look like the smallest detail, this being exclusive to the GTA 5 Enhanced version makes it the game's best version so far.

It’s unclear at the moment why Rockstar decided to add a unique feature to the game this late into its life cycle. Last month, a fan had an interesting theory that the developers might be using this version to test some of the upcoming features in GTA 6.

The Enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto 5 is currently just a month old, and gamers may find more hidden details in it.

