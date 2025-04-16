GTA 6 trailer 2 could be released in May 2025, suggests leaker

The GTA 6 trailer 2 is the next most anticipated thing within the Grand Theft Auto community, and for good reason. Ever since Rockstar Games revealed the game in 2023, there have been no updates. Naturally, fans are curious to know more about the upcoming GTA title, with its second trailer expected to share more information. While the developers are silent on the matter, a leaker has hinted at its possible release period.

@DetectiveSeeds, a leaker who was accurate about the Elder Scrolls Oblivion remake, cryptically shared some GTA 6 information on X on April 11, 2025. Their post hinted that the GTA 6 trailer 2 could be released in May 2025, which is just next month. This article explores more.

GTA 6 trailer 2 might be released by Rockstar Games at the end of May, suggests the leaker

As can be seen above, the leaker, @DetectiveSeeds, posted a picture of Grand Theft Auto 6 and wrote a very cryptic caption.

“Remember remember the middle of November.”

Their play of words suggests that Rockstar’s next Grand Theft Auto title could be released in mid-November this year. As exciting as it sounds, they had more information to share.

When a fan commented on their post and asked when Rockstar Games will release the GTA 6 trailer 2, the leaker stated the following:

“End of May.”

The short response suggests that the GTA 6 trailer 2 could be released next month, probably in the last week (May 26-31, 2025).

While some fans have been worried about the game’s possible delay, Take-Two Interactive’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, recently discussed the company's marketing strategy. They suggested that Grand Theft Auto 6 could still be released soon, and fans can expect Rockstar to start a full-blown promotion campaign.

As always, readers are advised to take leaks and reports with a pinch of salt. If the second GTA 6 trailer is to be released next month, the developers would announce it in advance, like they did with the first one.

