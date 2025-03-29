GTA 6 marketing strategy reportedly revealed by Take-Two Interactive's CEO

GTA 6 has been a hot topic in the gaming industry for a while. Since Rockstar Games' release of Grand Theft Auto title's trailer in 2023, it hasn’t shared any new information. Its release date is stated for Fall 2025, leaving many fans wondering when its marketing will start. All of this might be part of a plan.

Rocksatr’s parent company Take-Two Interactive’s CEO Straus Zelnick was recently interviewed by Bloomberg, in which he shared GTA 6's marketing strategy while explaining the secrecy behind the title.

GTA 6 marketing will apparently start “relatively close” to its release window: Report

A still from Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

During the interview with Bloomberg’s David Westin, Strauss Zelnick shared some insights about GTA 6 marketing strategy. Westin asked him the following question (Timestamp - 30:10):

“One of the biggest questions right now in all gaming and entertainment generally is when does Grand Theft Auto 6 come out, which seems to be a very carefully held secret…Why is it so carefully held as a secret?”

Strauss Zelnick first smiled then acknowledged the hype among GTA 6 fans and how everybody can't wait for its release.

“We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement.”

He then spoke about the competitors who reveal their release schedule years in advance and continued by disclosing the marketing strategy they believe in:

“We found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on one hand and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation.”

Zelnick was asked about the strategy to market a “big console game” like Grand Theft Auto 6. Revealing some of the preferred modes of marketing, he provided this response (Timestamp - 26:14)

“We’ll do a lot of brand marketing for a big release. We’ll use outdoor…we’ll still be on television. The bulk of our spend, though, will be more directed to a consumer, more performance marketing.”

Another screenshot from Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Fans have been waiting to see GTA 6 trailer 2 for a long time, and this interview explains why no new information about the game has been released. Strauss Zelnick's statement not only revealed Take-Two's marketing strategy but also seemingly hinted that the game still could be released later this year despite not releasing any new information in the past 14 months.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is still scheduled to be released later this year for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems. Fans can expect to know more about the game as we get closer to the release window.

