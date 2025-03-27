GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (March 27 - April 2, 2025)

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are a great source of weekly income in the virtual world of Southern San Andreas. The game puts players through action-packed sequences and high-speed chases to acquire these rides. Till April 2, 2025, Salvage Yard property owners can steal a new set of rides manufactured by Canis, Annis, and Declasse.

This article shares all three new Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles that players can sell to Yusuf to earn some quick cash.

New GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles include Hellion, Mamba, and one more (March 27 - April 2, 2025)

Till April 2, 2025, the latest GTA Online weekly update will feature the following cars as Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #1: Canis Seminole Frontier

Mission:

The Canis Seminole Frontier is a four-seater SUV that highly resembles the real-life Jeep Wagoneer or 2nd generation Jeep Cherokee. The car is expected to return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

In terms of performance, the Seminole Frontier can go up to a top speed of 100.00 mph (160.93 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:16.326.

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #2: Annis Hellion

Mission:

The Annis Hellion is a two-seater off-road SUV seemingly based on the real-life 4th-generation Nissan Patrol (Y60). It made its debut in the game in 2019 as part of the Diamond Casino & Resort update.

Unlike the new podium vehicle, the Helion runs on a straight-6 engine. It boasts a top speed of 104.00 mph (167.37 km/h) and can complete a lap in about 1:10.220.

3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #3: Declasse Mamba

Mission:

Lastly, there’s the Declasse Mamba, a classic two-seater roadster that has been a part of the game since 2015’s Executives and Other Criminals DLC update. It seems to have been inspired by the real-life AC Cobra.

According to popular GTA content creator Broughy1322, the Mamba can complete a lap in about 1:11.454 and reach a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h).

The next set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles will arrive next week on April 3, 2025.

