GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (March 27 to April 2, 2025)

Every week, Rockstar adds a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle for players to collect, and this time is no different. The latest update is giving a golden opportunity to collect Lampadati Corsita as the newest Podium Vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort. Moreover, there’s a Vapid Caracara that can be won as the newest Prize Ride. One just needs to win the LSCM Series in the top five positions for two days in a row.
This article further shares a few important details about both the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride of the Week.
New GTA Online Podium Vehicle is Corsita: Design and performance (March 27 to April 2, 2025)
Lampadati Corsita has finally come back to the limelight with the latest GTA Online weekly update as the newest Podium Vehicle. The two-seater sports car heavily resembles the real-life Maserati MC20. Moreover, some design cues are seemingly taken from the following:
- Lotus Evija
- Ferrari SF90 Stradale
- Vega EVX
- Hennessey Venom F5/ LaFerrari/ Ferrari F8
- Ferrari Portofino
In terms of performance, the Lampadati Corsita can go up to a maximum speed of 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:01.812, making it one of the fastest non-HSW sports cars in the game.
Prize Ride of the Week is Caracara: Design and performance (March 27 to April 2, 2025)
The newest Prize Ride of the Week is Vapid Caracara, a 6x6 weaponized off-road pickup truck that looks like based on the real-life 2014–2018 Ford F-150 (13th generation), most specifically the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6. Some parts of its design have seemingly taken inspiration from the following:
- Lariat trim models of the F-150
- Shelby F-150
- VWerks Predator Package for the F-150
- First-generation Raptor
- Facelifted twelfth-generation Ford F-Series
- 2014–2021 Toyota Tundra
- Second-generation Nissan Titan
When it comes to performance, the Vapid Caracara seemingly runs on an Inline-4 engine with four throttle bodies. According to Broughy1322, the off-roader can go up to a top speed of 100.75 mph (162.14 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:12.703.
The next GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride will be available on April 3, 2025.
