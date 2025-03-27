Joe Rogan GTA 6 rumor, explored

The GTA playerbase was previously in a frenzy after Joe Rogan was rumored to feature in GTA 6. Many fans speculated that the popular podcaster would be a host in one of the in-game radio stations. Considering Rockstar Games’ previous collaboration with artists such as Kenny Loggins and Oh No, many believed the Joe Rogan rumor. However, it was later debunked that the collab was a mere hoax.

This article explores the details behind the rumor of Joe Rogan's debut in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Joe Rogan is unlikely to feature in GTA 6

The Joe Rogan GTA 6 rumor surfaced between August and September 2023, when many X users stated that the popular podcaster would appear on an in-game radio station. A report published on AudioViser.com stated the following:

“A trusted source close to Rockstar Games has revealed that the much-anticipated GTA 6 will feature episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience” (JRE) as part of the in-game radio lineup.”

While many were initially happy about the possible collaboration between Rockstar Games and Rogan, the rumor was soon debunked. According to another report by 9to5Software.com, the studio had denied this possibility. The website got in touch with a spokesperson from the studio, who stated the following:

“We can confirm that the rumors regarding Joe Rogan's presence in GTA 6 are false. There is no plan or intention to include Joe Rogan in the game.”

This came as a blow to fans of both parties, as they were eagerly hoping for the podcaster's debut in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Thus, it currently appears that Joe Rogan will not appear in the upcoming game. Despite Rockstar Games’ silence, there have been many rumors about the title involving the price of GTA 6, the trailer 2 reveal date, and the final game release delay.

We don’t have any official information about the game yet, except for the first trailer and the fall 2025 release window. However, Rockstar Games is expected to share more details about GTA 6 after mid-2025 as the release window approaches.

