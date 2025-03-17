5 reasons to replay GTA San Andreas while awaiting GTA 6 release

GTA San Andreas is arguably one of the best games you can play while waiting for the GTA 6 release. Rockstar Games is scheduled to launch the new title later this year. However, since there isn't a definite date yet, it is best to spend your time replaying the popular title from 2004. If you haven’t played San Andreas for a while, now is the best time to start.

Ad

This article lists five solid reasons why you should replay GTA San Andreas before the release of GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons to replay GTA San Andreas before GTA 6 releases

1) The game is available on multiple platforms

San Andreas can be played on any platform you like (Image via Rockstar Games)

Despite being over 20 years old, San Andreas is available on multiple gaming platforms. They include:

Ad

Trending

PlayStation 2

PlayStation 3

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox

Xbox 360

Xbox One

Xbox Series X

PC

Apple Macintosh

Apple iOS

Android

Moreover, if you want a handheld gaming experience, you can play the PC version of GTA San Andreas on Steam Deck. Do note that, except for the mobile versions, you must already own the game on other platforms to replay.

2) You can play it with modern graphics and settings

Ad

If you don’t want to play the old version of San Andreas with its cartoonish graphics, you can try the Definitive Edition. While Rockstar kept the same gameplay, it improved the visuals to crisp HD graphics and also added modern controls.

These two features make the gameplay more suitable for new-age gamers. You should try finding the rare vehicles in GTA San Andreas to spend time.

3) It will keep you busy for long

Ad

Ad

GTA San Andreas is one of the longest games in the GTA series, with 100 story missions. It was one of the biggest projects of Rockstar Games during the 3D Universe era. Therefore, if you are getting bored while waiting for the release of GTA 6, you should try replaying these 100 missions.

The story takes you through three fictional cities, viz. Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas, and also introduce several interesting characters. San Andreas is a story of betrayal, friendship, and how Carl “CJ” Johnson restores his neighborhood’s reputation.

Ad

4) It offers a plethora of side activities

Ad

Along with the long story, Rockstar Games also offers a plethora of side activities in the 2004 title. While the girlfriends feature in GTA San Andreas is the most elaborative one, you can also try the following:

Pimping Missions

Basketball

Beat the Cock! (Triathlons)

The Chiliad Challenge

Quarry Missions

BMX Challenge

Exports & Imports

Side missions will surely keep you busy for a while and you will also unlock various in-game rewards and trophies for completing certain activities.

Ad

5) Can be played for free

The remastered version of San Andreas can be played for free (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you are waiting for the release of GTA 6, then there is a high chance that you own a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. If you play GTA Online on these consoles and have the GTA Plus membership, you can play GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition for free.

Ad

Rockstar offers the GTA Trilogy remastered (console and PC version) free with the membership. If you haven’t utilized the benefit yet, it is the best time to check the games.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback