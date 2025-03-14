10 rare vehicles you can find in GTA San Andreas

Rockstar Games offers 189 vehicles in GTA San Andreas, and most of them can be found easily in the open world. However, there are some vehicles that have a low spawn rate or appear only during specific periods. However, you should try to acquire them as finding such vehicles is a sport in itself.

This article lists 10 rare vehicles that you can find in GTA San Andreas.

10 rare vehicles to find in GTA San Andreas

1) Euros

The Euros is a sports car that also appears in GTA Online. In GTA San Andreas, you can find it in front of The Camel's Toe casino during import/export missions. It is one of the fastest cars in the 2004 title.

2) Phoenix

The Phoenix pony car is also difficult to find in GTA San Andreas. You can sometimes find it inside the San Fierro Police Headquarters impound lot. However, you must use a stealthy approach to get the car.

3) Hotknife

The Hotknife is a stylish car that you’ll have to unlock. First, complete all the Driving School Missions in Doherty with gold medals. After that, the car will spawn in the school’s parking lot.

4) S.W.A.T.

The S.W.A.T. appears at last in San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The S.W.A.T. is a military vehicle that only spawns twice during the End of the Line mission. You can store the first one inside a garage for later use. If you have never done it, replay GTA San Andreas to drive the vehicle.

5) The Mothership Camper

The Mothership Camper in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Mothership Camper is associated with the character, The Truth. It is an uncommon vehicle that you can acquire during the mission Are You Going To San Fierro. However, you must kill The Truth and fail the mission.

6) Bloodring Banger

The Bloodring Banger should be in every player's garage (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bloodring Banger is a stylish, sports-themed vehicle that you may recognize from GTA Vice City. You can sometimes find it near the Corvin Stadium after completing the Blood Bowl mission in GTA San Andreas.

7) DUDE Dumper

The DUDE Dumper needs to be unlocked in San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The DUDE Dumper is one of the biggest vehicles in GTA San Andreas that spawns outside the quarry grounds. However, you must complete all quarry side-missions to unlock it.

8) Bandito

The Bandito is best for off-roading in San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bandito is a unique vehicle that sometimes spawns in front of Helena Wankstein's home, one of CJ's girlfriends in GTA San Andreas. It is one of the best vehicles for exploring the remote areas of the map.

9) Dune

The Dune is a robust vehicle in San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Dune is a one-of-a-kind vehicle in San Andreas that you can only find in front of the Blackfield Stadium. It is a rally truck with a powerful engine. CJ can also take the vehicle for off-roading.

10) Kart

The Kart can be used for fun exploration in San Andreas (image via Rockstar Games)

While the Kart has a handful of spawn locations in San Andreas, the appearance rate is considerably low. However, if you look thoroughly near the Ganton storm drain and Madd Dogg's Crib, you can find it there.

