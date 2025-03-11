5 reasons to replay GTA San Andreas on Steam Deck

GTA San Andreas is one of the most replayed titles in the video game community, and it is still popular after 20 years. Rockstar Games released San Andreas on various platforms, and you can enjoy it on the Steam Deck. The handheld console runs the PC version of the game from the Steam store. Therefore, if you have the game, you should replay it in 2025.

This article lists five reasons why you should replay GTA San Andreas in 2025.

5 solid reasons to replay GTA San Andreas on Steam Deck

1) Portable gaming experience

Portability is one of the key features of the Steam Deck, and the GTA San Andreas gameplay feels better when you have the liberty to play it anywhere. While the other gaming platforms require you to stick to one position, you can play San Andreas on Steam Deck on the couch, in bed, or even outdoors.

Therefore, if you haven’t played the popular GTA game in portable ways, it is time you give it a try.

2) One of the most elaborate storylines

San Andreas will surely keep you engaged for a while (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas has one of the longest storylines in the Grand Theft Auto series, with 100 missions. The game is a roller-coaster ride that will take you through three different cities, introduce various characters, and allow you to perform various activities.

So, if the game is sitting in your library on the Steam Deck, you should replay all story missions of San Andreas.

3) Plethora of side activities

Rockstar Games also included a plethora of side activities in GTA San Andreas that will keep you entertained when not on a mission. While the game has a deep-rooted storyline, the side activities include some fun tasks, such as playing basketball, and pool, doing stunts, driving trains, and more.

4) Smooth gameplay experience

Despite being one of the biggest games in the Grand Theft Auto series, San Andreas does not have heavy hardware requirements. The Steam Deck can easily run the game with a smooth frame rate of around 90 FPS.

Moreover, the Steam Deck’s controls also feel very snappy and smooth in the game. These features make San Andreas one of the best titles to play on the handheld console.

5) To embark on a trophy hunt

Unlocking rare achievements can be fun in San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games added 33 achievements and trophies in GTA San Andreas, also available on the Steam version. Therefore, if you are looking for incentives to replay the 2004 title, trophy hunting can be a solid reason.

You should try unlocking all achievements on the Steam Deck. This way, you will enjoy the game and get acknowledgments for doing various things in-game. While the journey is not easy, it is worth trying to unlock the achievements, especially the rare ones.

