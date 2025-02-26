5 reasons to play Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online in 2025

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is one of the most popular missions in GTA Online that includes various unique missions and other gameplay elements. Rockstar Games released it in March 2024, and it continues to be one of the most important money-making tactics. The mission also includes some unique gameplay elements that every player must try.

This article lists five reasons why you should play the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 notable reasons to try the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online in 2025

1) Available for all players

Low-level players can also try the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is one of the few missions in GTA Online that are available for all players. Rockstar Games did not impose any rank requirement to unlock the mission. Simply load into any multiplayer session and look for a big yellow V marker towards the left side of the map.

While you can play the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid solo and from rank 1, we advise you to team up with experienced players for the first playthrough. The gameplay includes fairly complex elements that inexperienced players may not understand properly. Moreover, they can help you with the hidden objectives.

2) Can be completed within an hour

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid includes five setup missions and a finale. If you play them thoroughly, these missions can be completed between 45 minutes to one hour. It is one of the best ways to become rich quickly in GTA Online. The missions are as follows:

Setup - Slush Fund Setup - Breaking and Entering Setup - Concealed Weapons Setup - Hit and Run Setup - Disorganized Crime Finale - Scene of the Crime

The ‘Scene of the Crime’ mission may take some time to complete as it is the finale. Nonetheless, it is one of the best gameplays to try if you are casually playing the game for a few hours only.

3) Pays handsome rewards

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid can be one of the reasons for you to quit purchasing Shark Cards in GTA Online in 2025. Rockstar Games offers a solid reward of $500,000 for completing the entire series. Moreover, you also get the following additional rewards:

$250,000 for completing all six missions as a host.

$250,000 for completing all six missions as an associate (goon).

Keep in mind that the additional rewards are one-time only and can be unlocked only during the first playthrough (in the required role).

4) To try different mission designs

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid includes intriguing mission designs that every player must try in 2025. The Breaking and Entering setup mission allows you to manually drive the freight train for a brief period. It is the only mission in the multiplayer game where you can operate the train locomotive.

The final mission of the series also has two approaches: Silent and Aggressive. Your approach will be automatically set depending on how you execute the Disorganized Crime setup mission. If you prefer the aggressive approach, we suggest you acquire the best guns in GTA Online before starting the mission.

5) To complete Career Progress challenges

Rockstar also offers special rewards with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is also a part of the Career Progress challenges in GTA Online. There are four tiers that include various challenges and rewards. The rewards are as follows:

Tier 1: Cluckin' Bell Tee Tier 2: LSPD Modern livery for the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor Tier 3: Strapz Bandana Tier 4: Cluckin' Bell Outfi, $150,000, and 5000 RP

Considering these, if you are yet to start the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in 2025, we suggest you do so as soon as possible.

