7 best guns in GTA 5 Online in 2025

Guns play an important role in GTA 5 Online gameplay as they give you the freedom to roam the map freely. As of February 2025, Rockstar offers 105 weapons, 75 of which are guns of different kinds. While you can acquire all of them if you want, doing so is not necessary and economical.

With that being said, this article lists seven of the best guns in GTA 5 Online that you should own in 2025.

7 best guns to acquire in GTA 5 Online in 2025

1) Special Carbine Mk II

The Special Carbine Mk II in GTA 5 Online is one of the most versatile weapons that you can use in almost all kinds of gunfights. Do note that it cannot be acquired directly. You must first own a Special Carbine ($14,750) and upgrade it to the Mk II variant at a Special Weapon Workshop.

2) Heavy Sniper Mk II

If you frequently engage in PvP battles or love sniping targets from a distance, then the Heavy Sniper Mk II is the best choice for you in GTA Online. Once you upgrade the regular sniper to its Mk II variant, you can also apply a series of unique customizations to make it more powerful.

3) El Strickler Military Rifle

The El Strickler Military Rifle is the newest weapon in GTA 5 Online, currently only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players. It is an updated version of the Military Rifle that can only be acquired from the Gun Van. The weapon is good for low-intensity gunfights. If you want to get your hands on it, continue checking the Gun Van inventory every week.

4) Minigun

The Minigun can rail hellfire on enemies in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Minigun is one of the most powerful weapons that can obliterate enemies within seconds. It is also effective against most vehicles and can destroy them in a few shots. The huge ammo capacity of the weapon also helps you fight enemies for an extended period. However, you must reach rank 120 to unlock it.

5) Tactical SMG

The Tactical SMG is best for short-range gunfights in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you love drive-by shootings in the multiplayer game, then you must have the Tactical SMG. It is one of the most powerful weapons that you can use while in a vehicle. Its firepower and damage rate are better than the Micro SMG. Do note that the gun is only available at the Gun Van.

6) Double-Action Revolver

The Double-Action Revolver in GTA 5 Online is a souvenir from the past (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you are a fan of vintage weapons, then the Double-Action Revolver is a must-have. However, it is a reward weapon that you will have to unlock by completing the Treasure Hunt challenge. It is a powerful handgun that can kill most enemies in one shot. However, do not use it in stealth missions as it is extremely noisy.

7) Up-n-Atomizer

The Up-n-Atomizer in GTA 5 Online can be a great help in difficult situations (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Up-n-Atomizer is not good for killing enemies in the multiplayer game, it can help you in various other ways. The gun fires a powerful beam that can move almost all movable things. You can use it to get out of narrow spaces or when your vehicle gets stuck in a complex spot. The Up-n-Atomizer can be acquired from the Gun Van and Agency Armory.

