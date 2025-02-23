5 things we'd like to see in GTA 5 Online Summer Update 2025

The GTA 5 Online summer update 2025 is expected to be one of the biggest updates for the multiplayer title this year. While Rockstar Games has yet to announce it, we can expect it to arrive between June and August 2025. The DLC updates bring major changes to the game, making the experience more enjoyable. While it is currently unknown what new things we will get, the wishlist is lengthy.

This article lists five things we would like to see in the GTA 5 Online summer update 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 important things that should be a part of the GTA 5 Online summer update 2025

1) Michael returning to the multiplayer version

Rockstar should consider bringing Michael back in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games should consider bringing back Michael De Santa in GTA 5 Online with the summer update 2025. Fans have sought his return for ages, and the studio should consider doing so before Grand Theft Auto 6 is out.

Bringing back the popular story mode protagonist should add a new charm to the game. Fans are eager to know Michael’s whereabouts after the events of GTA 5 Story Mode. If Rockstar decides to bring him back, he should play a prominent role.

2) Promotional events for GTA 6

Rockstar Games has been radio silent regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 for over a year now. While we don’t know when the next trailer or anything related to the upcoming game will be announced, the studio should add promotional or teaser events in GTA 5 Online with the summer update 2025.

Doing so will not only hype Grand Theft Auto fans for the forthcoming title but also make the DLC update popular with the current playerbase. Since the Treasure Hunt and Bounty Target challenges (for RDR 2) were popular, Rockstar should consider bringing back similar events.

3) A new heist

Rockstar released the last heist in December 2020. Thereafter, the studio has only added new businesses and robbery missions. Thus, it is time the developer adds another new heist with the GTA 5 Online summer update 2025.

The Richards Majestic movie studio remains underutilized in the multiplayer game. Rockstar Games should bring back Michael De Santa and add a new heist gameplay related to the movie studio. This new heist could also take place on a new map, similar to the Cayo Perico heist mission.

4) More cop-themed vehicles

Rockstar Games has been adding cop-themed cars in GTA 5 Online since The Chop Shop DLC. To date, there are 10 cop cars based on various regular vehicles. The summer update 2025 should include some new police cars. Here are some vehicles we’d like to see in cop variants:

Truffade Nero

Pegassi Zentorno

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Western Sovereign

Western Bagger

The developer has yet to introduce cop-themed motorcycles in the multiplayer game. While the Western Police Bike is available in the game, it cannot be acquired. As such, the GTA 5 Online summer update 2025 should add a few new police motorcycles.

5) Increased protection from cheaters

Rockstar should strengthen protection against cheaters in the next DLC update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games added an anti-cheat system to the PC version in September 2024. Recently, however, a GTA 5 Online cheat developer disclosed the drawbacks of the BattlEye framework.

The gaming studio should take this seriously and increase security measures in the multiplayer game. It is worth noting that the PC version is about to get the Expanded and Enhanced upgrade on March 4, 2025. Thus, it is necessary to keep the new gameplay and players safe from cheaters.

