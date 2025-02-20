  • home icon
  • GTA
  • 5 reasons to own Hangar in GTA Online in 2025

5 reasons to own Hangar in GTA Online in 2025

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Feb 20, 2025 06:35 GMT
Hangar in GTA Online
Hangar in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Hangar was once one of the toughest businesses in GTA Online. However, Rockstar Games introduced some big changes to it in December 2022, which made it one of the must-have properties in the multiplayer game. It remains one of the most underrated businesses in the title, as many new players are unaware of its features and benefits.

Ad

The Hangar business comes with multiple advantages that include monetary profits, special feature unlocks, and many more. This article lists five reasons why every player must own a Hangar in GTA Online in 2025.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

5 things that make the Hangar a must-own business in GTA Online in 2025

1) Highest-paying business in the game

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Grinding the Hangar business properly can make you a millionaire in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)
Grinding the Hangar business properly can make you a millionaire in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Hangar has always been one of the highest-paying businesses in GTA Online. However, after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, its value increased even more. You can trade the following illegal products from the business:

Ad
  • Narcotics
  • Chemicals
  • Medical Supplies
  • Animal Materials
  • Art & Antiques
  • Jewelry & Gemstones
  • Counterfeit Goods
  • Tobacco & Alcohol

Rockstar Games permanently tripled the reward values of all products in December 2022. If you manage to bulk up any one category of products, you can earn around $3 million from the entire stock. The value increases even more during occasional 2x and 3x reward periods.

2) To store personal aircraft

youtube-cover
Ad

Rockstar Games allows you to store your personal aircraft inside the Hangar. You can store up to 20 aircraft, including both planes and helicopters. However, the storage space is divided into the following categories:

  • 12 small aircraft
  • Five medium-sized aircraft
  • Two large aircraft
  • One extra large aircraft

You can store select stolen and Pegasus aircraft inside the property and convert them into personal vehicles. Rockstar Games also allows you to upgrade and customize the aircraft inside the Hangar. Therefore, it is one of the best properties to buy in GTA Online in 2025.

Ad

3) Best for solo grinders

youtube-cover
Ad

Before the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, the Hangar was very difficult to grind for solo players. All of the missions related to the business had to be done using aircraft, and it required at least two players to efficiently do the objectives.

However, Rockstar now allows you to do both source and sell missions using aircraft and land vehicles. Here's a time-saving tip to earn money in GTA Online: always use land vehicles during Hangar missions. The land-based missions are relatively easy, and you can do them without anyone’s help.

Ad

4) Unlocks Fort Zancudo for free roaming

youtube-cover
Ad

Rockstar Games offers the following locations to set up your Hangar in GTA Online:

  • LSIA Hangar A17 - $1,200,000
  • LSIA Hangar 1 - $1,525,000
  • Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497 - $2,085,000
  • Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 - $2,650,000
  • Fort Zancudo Hangar A2 - $3,250,000

If you buy any one of the Hangars based in Fort Zancudo, the game will allow you to enter the area and fly over it without giving you wanted levels. This will make your in-game quality of life so much better, as you’ll not have to make detours while passing through the base.

Ad

5) To get the additional benefits

The Hanger also offers minor QoL-changing benefits in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Hanger also offers minor QoL-changing benefits in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Hangar is primarily used to store aircraft and operate the Air Freight Cargo business, it also comes with the following minor benefits:

Ad
  • You can mark the Hangar as a spawn location using the personal quarters.
  • It unlocks 20 new missions related to business operations.
  • The Fort Zancudo Hangars protect you from the grifers.
  • Rockstar Games offers a free Western Company Cuban 800 plane with every Hangar.

Check out our GTA Online Hangar guide for more details about the property and its business operations.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी