5 reasons to own Hangar in GTA Online in 2025

The Hangar was once one of the toughest businesses in GTA Online. However, Rockstar Games introduced some big changes to it in December 2022, which made it one of the must-have properties in the multiplayer game. It remains one of the most underrated businesses in the title, as many new players are unaware of its features and benefits.

Ad

The Hangar business comes with multiple advantages that include monetary profits, special feature unlocks, and many more. This article lists five reasons why every player must own a Hangar in GTA Online in 2025.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

5 things that make the Hangar a must-own business in GTA Online in 2025

1) Highest-paying business in the game

Ad

Trending

Grinding the Hangar business properly can make you a millionaire in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Hangar has always been one of the highest-paying businesses in GTA Online. However, after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, its value increased even more. You can trade the following illegal products from the business:

Ad

Narcotics

Chemicals

Medical Supplies

Animal Materials

Art & Antiques

Jewelry & Gemstones

Counterfeit Goods

Tobacco & Alcohol

Rockstar Games permanently tripled the reward values of all products in December 2022. If you manage to bulk up any one category of products, you can earn around $3 million from the entire stock. The value increases even more during occasional 2x and 3x reward periods.

2) To store personal aircraft

Ad

Rockstar Games allows you to store your personal aircraft inside the Hangar. You can store up to 20 aircraft, including both planes and helicopters. However, the storage space is divided into the following categories:

12 small aircraft

Five medium-sized aircraft

Two large aircraft

One extra large aircraft

You can store select stolen and Pegasus aircraft inside the property and convert them into personal vehicles. Rockstar Games also allows you to upgrade and customize the aircraft inside the Hangar. Therefore, it is one of the best properties to buy in GTA Online in 2025.

Ad

3) Best for solo grinders

Ad

Before the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, the Hangar was very difficult to grind for solo players. All of the missions related to the business had to be done using aircraft, and it required at least two players to efficiently do the objectives.

However, Rockstar now allows you to do both source and sell missions using aircraft and land vehicles. Here's a time-saving tip to earn money in GTA Online: always use land vehicles during Hangar missions. The land-based missions are relatively easy, and you can do them without anyone’s help.

Ad

4) Unlocks Fort Zancudo for free roaming

Ad

Rockstar Games offers the following locations to set up your Hangar in GTA Online:

LSIA Hangar A17 - $1,200,000

LSIA Hangar 1 - $1,525,000

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497 - $2,085,000

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 - $2,650,000

Fort Zancudo Hangar A2 - $3,250,000

If you buy any one of the Hangars based in Fort Zancudo, the game will allow you to enter the area and fly over it without giving you wanted levels. This will make your in-game quality of life so much better, as you’ll not have to make detours while passing through the base.

Ad

5) To get the additional benefits

The Hanger also offers minor QoL-changing benefits in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Hangar is primarily used to store aircraft and operate the Air Freight Cargo business, it also comes with the following minor benefits:

Ad

You can mark the Hangar as a spawn location using the personal quarters.

It unlocks 20 new missions related to business operations.

The Fort Zancudo Hangars protect you from the grifers.

Rockstar Games offers a free Western Company Cuban 800 plane with every Hangar.

Check out our GTA Online Hangar guide for more details about the property and its business operations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback