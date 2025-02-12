5 worst properties to buy in GTA 5 Online in 2025

As of February 2025, Rockstar Games offers 22 types of properties in GTA 5 Online. These include businesses, some special vehicles, and regular buildings with various features. While most of the properties are necessary for regular gameplay, some are simply a waste of money. They offer little to no value in your daily grind and have no effect if you avoid them completely.

We list five of the worst purchasable properties in GTA 5 Online in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 worst GTA 5 Online properties that players should note in 2025

1) Penthouse

The Penthouse can be completely avoided in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Master Penthouses inside The Diamond Casino & Resort look like one of the best ways to improve your lifestyle in GTA Online, you will do just fine without ever owning them. It is simply a glorified safehouse with a handful of extravagant features. The only two considerable benefits that you get by owning a Master Penthouse are

VIP access inside The Diamond Casino.

Six Casino missions from Agatha Baker.

It is also worth noting that the payouts of the Casino missions are very low. The Master Penthouses start at $1,500,000 and can go up to $6,500,000. You will have to grind for months to recover the purchasing money.

2) Yacht

Rockstar promotes the Galaxy Super Yacht as a luxurious way to live your life in the multiplayer game. While it is technically true on paper, the property’s practical uses are little to non-existent. Despite being a boat, you cannot drive it like other water vehicles. The Yacht can only be moved to specific locations by requesting the Captain.

Rockstar charges the following prices for the vehicle:

The Orion Yacht - $6,000,000

The Pisces Yacht - $7,000,000

The Aquarius Yacht - $8,000,000

While the upgrades and customizations cost extra, you will also have to pay to move the vehicle. Hence, the Yacht becomes a waste of money in GTA Online.

3) Low and mid-range apartments

Rockstar Games offers three types of apartments in the multiplayer game: low, mid, and high range. If you are looking to buy new apartments, always get high end. In general, the property offers the following three features:

A safe house to live and spawn.

Storage space for vehicles.

Planning room for the Apartment Heists.

However, the last feature is missing from low- and mid-range apartments. Many businesses in GTA 5 Online also offer vehicle storage and personal quarters. So, the low and mid-range apartments are not necessary.

4) Standalone garages

Players should opt for the Eclipse Blvd Garage instead of small standalone garages (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar offers 29 standalone garages in GTA 5 Online. Like the apartments, the garages are also labeled as low, mid, and high end. While garages are required to store personal vehicles, many businesses and apartments offer vehicle storage space as a complimentary feature.

Therefore, owning a solo property that can store only up to 10 vehicles is not worthwhile in 2025. If you still want standalone garages, you can opt for The Vinewood Club Garage (GTA+) or the GTA Online Eclipse Blvd Garage.

5) Paleto Forest Bunker

The Paleto Forest Bunker is one of the worst properties you can acquire in the multiplayer game. While the Bunker business is one of the best value-for-money things in GTA 5 Online, buying it in the Paleto Forest is not recommended for various reasons.

The property is very far away from Los Santos, so you'll have to spend plenty of time traveling back and forth. Moreover, if you play in public lobbies, enemies will get more time to destroy your goods. Therefore, even if the Bunker is free with the Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack, it can be considered the worst deal.

