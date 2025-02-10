7 things in GTA Online that are simply a waste of money

There are numerous things for you to spend some in-game money on in GTA Online. With Rockstar regularly adding new things to purchase, the list is long and includes cars, motorcycles, aircraft, boats, weapons, and even properties. However, while some investments are recommended and can pay you back over time, others can feel like a waste of your hard-earned cash.

This article lists seven things you should not spend money on in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

7 useless things in GTA Online that you should not waste money on

1) Diamond Casino Penthouse

The Diamond Casino & Resort Master Penthouses are among the most expensive properties in GTA Online starting at $1,500,000 and going up to $6,533,500. Moreover, you don't get anything upon purchasing it, except for a new spawn location and a few contact missions.

The payouts for these missions are also quite low, so you'll have to grind for a while to recover the money you spent on the penthouse.

2) Galaxy Super Yacht

The Galaxy Super Yacht is similar to the Casino Penthouse since it gives you a few contact missions and a new spawn location (this time on water). The cheapest Yacht starts at $6,000,000, but you don't even get the option to sail it manually.

Instead, you must pay the Captain every time just to move the Yacht to some predefined locations. On top of it, the low-paying missions are not worth the grind.

3) Shark Cards

Shark Cards fall among the things you don’t need in GTA Online anymore. They are a way of exchanging real money for in-game cash. While the concept itself is questionable, here is how much they cost and offer:

Tiger Shark Card ($4.99) - $250,000

Bull Shark Card ($9.99) - $600,000

Great White Shark Card ($19.99) - $1,500,000

Whale Shark Card ($49.99) - $4,250,000

Megalodon Shark Card ($99.99) - $10,000,000

You can easily make a million within an hour instead of buying Shark Cards.

4) Document Forgery Office

The profits from the Document Forgery Office are very low (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the MC businesses are among the best value-for-money things in GTA Online, the Document Forgery Office is not worth purchasing. It generates the lowest profits compared to other properties within the category. The cheapest office costs $650,000, and you should avoid owing it.

5) Orbital Cannon

The Orbital Cannon has little to no use (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Orbital Cannon will cost you $900,000 on top of the money you'll have to spend to acquire the Facility. While the weapon is powerful, players can easily dodge the attack by hiding under bridges or other solid objects. It is also worth noting that you have to spend extra money for every shot. Therefore, it is best to avoid it.

6) Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

The Luxor Deluxe is worse than the base model (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Buckingham Luxor Deluxe is the costliest vehicle in the game with a price tag of $10,000,000. It is simply a gold-colored Luxor plane and offers no special features. Instead, the Delux version has less armor as it can withstand only two homing missiles (compared to three on the base model).

Therefore, if you prefer not to waste GTA Online money on useless things, you should avoid buying this aircraft.

7) Stun Gun

The price tag of the Stun Gun in Grand Theft Auto Online does not justify its usage (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Stun Gun was one of the best weapons in Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode, it lost its charm in GTA Online. Rockstar charges $375,000 for the weapon in the multiplayer game, whereas it costs only $100 in single-player.

Moreover, the developer increased the reloading time of the Stun Gun, making it one of the slowest weapons in the game.

