5 GTA Online properties worth buying in 2025

As of January 2025, Rockstar Games offers 22 different types of properties in GTA Online that you can own. While some are very useful during gameplay, others aren't a priority. Players should monitor their expenses and acquire only those that are necessary. Properties are among the most expensive assets in the game, which is why one should invest carefully.

On that note, this article lists five properties in GTA Online that are worth buying in 2025.

5 GTA Online properties that every player should own in 2025

1) Celebrity Solutions Agency

The Celebrity Solutions Agency can unlock many things in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Celebrity Solutions Agency is one of the most useful assets in GTA Online in 2025. It is a business that unlocks several earning sources and features, such as:

Security Contracts

Dr. Dre VIP Contract

Franklin Clinton’s Payphone Hits

Short Trips missions

Imani Tech features

Storage for 20 vehicles

Agency Armory

If you have adequate experience and a decent budget in Grand Theft Auto Online, consider purchasing the Celebrity Solutions Agency in 2025. The Dr. Dre VIP Contract is one of the highest-paying non-heist missions in the game and can be played solo, earning you around $1.1 million with each run.

2) Darnell Bros. Garment Factory

The Darnell Bros. Garment Factory is a new addition to GTA Online but quickly became popular within the playerbase. It is a unique property that offers everything at their base price. This means you do not have to spend extra money acquiring upgrades for the establishment.

The property works as a hub of operations for Jodi Marshall, who runs The FIB Files missions from the basement. Some other features of the Darnell Bros. Garment Factory are:

Storage for 10 vehicles

Separate storage and upgrade unit for the Benefactor Terrorbyte

Weapons Workshop

Personal Quarters

Safe Locker

3) Los Santos Airbase Bunker

The Los Santos Airbase Bunker is a must-own property for every player. When you boot up GTA Online in 2025, get one of the Bunker properties as soon as possible. You can unlock the following facilities through the Bunker business:

Ammu-Nation Contract

Gunrunning business

Research facility for additional quality-of-life improvements

A full batch of illegal weapons (Gunrunning business) can earn you around $1 million. Additionally, you can also store up to three personal vehicles inside the property. Rockstar offers 11 locations for the Los Santos Airbase Bunker. We advise you to get the Chumas Bunker or the Farmhouse Bunker for convenience.

4) Hangar

The Hangar was once one of the toughest businesses to grind, especially for solo players. However, Rockstar Games later introduced some major changes, making it solo-friendly. Here are some notable facilities you get from the property:

Air Freight Cargo Business

Storage for 20 aircraft

Aircraft upgrade unit

Earlier, all operations for the Air Freight Cargo Business could only be done using aircraft. But now, you can also use ground vehicles for sourcing and selling missions. It is also one of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online.

5) Eclipse Boulevard Garage

The Eclipse Boulevard Garage is a must-own property for all vehicle enthusiasts (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you love collecting cars in Grand Theft Auto Online, then you must consider acquiring the Eclipse Boulevard Garage in 2025. It is a massive garage that can store up to 50 vehicles. There are five floors, with each one holding up to 10 vehicles.

While there are no personal quarters, you can use the property as a spawn location. Do note that you will have to take your vehicles out to other workshops to customize and upgrade them.

