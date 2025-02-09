5 things not needed in GTA Online anymore

Over the past 10 years, GTA Online has received many features and improvements. While most of them are still useful, some have become outdated. However, Rockstar Games focuses more on adding things instead of removing or changing obsolete features. Even though most of the outdated features are harmless, some are intrusive and annoy players in the long run.

This article lists five things that are no longer needed in GTA Online anymore.

Note: Some parts of this article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 outdated things that are no longer required in the GTA Online gameplay

1) Shark Cards

Shark Cards have remained one of the most controversial things in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The inclusion of Shark Cards in GTA Online has always been a matter of debate within the community. However, after Rockstar introduced the GTA Plus membership, the features of Shark Cards seemed more useless. It is also worth noting that the game now offers various jobs that provide great monetary rewards. Hence, the Shark Cards are no longer needed in a practical sense.

While these cash cards are good for casual one-day players, they also affect the regular grinders. For example, any Shark Card user can easily acquire the latest weapons and vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online and defeat other players in the competition.

2) Flying cars and bikes

Similar to Shark Cards, flying cars and bikes are also among the most vexing things in the multiplayer game. To date, Rockstar Games offers the following odd vehicles that can fly:

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

Imponte Deluxo

Pegassi Oppressor

These vehicles are equipped with weapons that make them even more problematic. Grand Theft Auto Online is a game of rags to riches and the flying cars and bikes do not fit in the narrative. They are more useful to griefers rather than regular players. It is also worth noting that many motorcycles in GTA Online are faster than these flying vehicles.

3) Orbital Cannon

The Orbital Cannon was introduced in December 2017, and it has become useless over the years. It is a satellite weapon that players can use to grief other players in the lobby. However, due to its high installation and operation costs, the feature has become useless.

Moreover, targets can easily dodge the attack if they become aware beforehand. Therefore, the Orbital Cannon is not a value-for-money thing in GTA Online and is no longer needed in the gameplay. The following are the costs of using the weapon:

Facility property: $1,250,000 (Starting price)

Orbital Cannon: $900,000 (Installation)

Manual shot: $500,000

Automatic shot: $750,000

4) Unskippable intros and cutscenes

Seeing the same cutscene repeatedly can be annoying in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games don’t allow you to skip cutscenes in GTA Online for most of the time. As a result, you are forced to watch them repeatedly every time while playing certain missions.

While the intros and cutscenes are useful during the initial playthroughs, they are no longer required after that. Therefore, the host of the mission should be allowed to skip them whenever needed.

5) NPC phone calls and messages

Some particular NPCs in the multiplayer game repeatedly call or message you asking for favors or offering jobs. Most of them are entry-level jobs that are useful for new players. The following are the in-game characters that are notorious for their messages:

Lester Crest

Martin Madrazo

Simeon Yetarian

English Dave

They offer basic missions in GTA Online that beginners can play to make money. However, the game should stop sending them after players reach a certain rank. The high-level players do not need such missions as they have access to other more lucrative methods in the game.

