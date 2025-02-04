5 GTA Online motorcycles that deserve HSW upgrades (2025)

While Hao’s Special Works (HSW) upgradable vehicles are popular in GTA Online, Rockstar Games has offered only one motorcycle to date. The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike is the only two-wheeler that GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version players can acquire. However, since there are 58 motorcycles in the multiplayer title, the developer should consider adding HSW upgrades to a few of them as well.

With that being said, this article lists five motorcycles in GTA Online that Rockstar Games should consider upgrading to HSW versions in 2025.

5 GTA Online motorcycles that should get HSW upgrades in 2025

1) Western Powersurge

Rockstar Games should introduce HSW upgrades to the Western Powersurge (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Western Powersurge has been in the game since December 2022, and it's about time Rockstar Games made it an HSW vehicle in GTA Online. It is an electric motorcycle that has impressive performance. Some features of the vehicle are as follows:

Trending

Top speed: 130.00 mph or 209.21 km/h

Seat capacity: 1

Price: $1,605,000

Lap time: 0:55.371 minutes

The Western Powersurge is based on the real-life 2019 Harley-Davidson LiveWire. It should get a fresh new look with HSW Performance Upgrades. Rockstar Games should also consider increasing the seating capacity and adding a Missile Lock-on Jammer to it for extra protection.

2) Western Bagger

The Western Bagger is an OG motorcycle and a fan favorite, as it was ridden by Franklin Clinton in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode. While Rockstar Games removed it from the in-game stores in June 2023 (making it un-acquirable by new players), it should be reintroduced with HSW Performance Upgrades.

The Western Bagger was one of the cheapest motorcycles in GTA Online. Here are some of its features:

Top speed: 98.00 mph or 157.72 km/h

Seat capacity: 2

Price: $16,000

Lap time: 1:13.907 minutes

The Western Bagger was a part of various missions in both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online. Since it already has a strong foothold within the playerbase, it should return with HSW Performance Upgrades.

3) Pegassi Bati 801

If you want a cheap, reliable motorcycle in GTA Online, then the Pegassi Bati 801 is one of the first names that comes to mind. It is also an OG vehicle that has been in the game since day one. Here are the motorcycle's features:

Top speed: 135.00 mph or 217.26 km/h

Seat capacity: 2

Price: $15,000

Lap time: 0:58.625 minutes

Although Rockstar Games recently added the Missile Lock-on Jammer to the motorcycle, it should get HSW Performance Upgrades in the future.

4) LCC Hexer

Similar to the Western Bagger, the LCC Hexer also has a strong connection with fans as it was driven by Jonathan "Johnny" Klebitz in The Lost and Damned DLC. Although Rockstar Games removed it in 2023, the Hexer is one of those vehicles that should be re-added in GTA Online. The cruiser motorcycle's features are:

Top speed: 104.75 mph or 168.58 km/h

Seat capacity: 2

Price: $15,000

Lap time: 1:07.167 minutes

Rockstar should consider adding HSW upgrades to the vehicle so that it alludes to more players in 2025. It should also include some new customization options.

5) Western Reever

Rockstar should improve the Western Reever in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Western Reever is already impressive performance-wise, its customizability options are limited. Rockstar should make it an HSW vehicle and allow players to customize it freely. Here are its primary features:

Top speed: 163.00 mph or 262.32 km/h

Seat capacity: 1

Price: $1,900,000

Lap time: 0:59.459 minutes

The HSW upgrades should increase the seating capacity and offer more visual changes.

Also read: Value for money things in GTA Online

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback