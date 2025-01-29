7 GTA Online missions perfect for solo players

While GTA Online is a multiplayer game, many fans prefer playing solo nowadays. Rockstar Games also caters to this aspect and has included many missions that can be completed without anyone’s help, allowing solo players to enjoy the game at their own pace.
That said, this article lists seven missions in GTA Online that you can play solo in 2025.
Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.
7 GTA Online missions that solo players must try
1) Dr. Dre VIP Contract
The Dr. Dre VIP Contract is one of the most popular missions that solo grinders play frequently. It is one of the best ways to make millions in GTA Online. The entire Contract is divided into the following five main chapters:
- On Course
- Setup: Data Recovery
- The Data Leaks
- Studio Time
- Don't F*ck With Dre (finale)
Keep in mind that you will need the Agency business set up and running to access this mission.
2) PayPhone Hits
The PayPhone Hits is also a part of the Agency business as it unlocks Franklin Clinton in GTA Online. While Rockstar Games offers eight different PayPhone Hits missions, you can do the following ones as a solo player:
- The CEO
- The Cofounder
- The Judge
- The Popstar
- The Tech Entrepreneur
- The Trolls
These missions are best to make quick money on the go, but make sure to follow the instructions carefully to complete them successfully.
3) Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid
The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid is a mini heist that you can play solo. You have to complete five setup missions, followed by a finale. They are as follows:
- Slush Fund
- Breaking and Entering
- Concealed Weapons
- Hit and Run
- Disorganized Crime
- Scene of the Crime
To play the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid mission in GTA Online, simply visit Vincent near the Vespucci Police Station.
4) Cayo Perico Heist
If you want to make huge money as a solo player, then we suggest you play the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online. It is the only heist that you can complete solo. Rockstar offers six different primary targets with different reward values:
- Madrazo Files: $1,100,000
- Sinsimito Tequila: $630,000
- Ruby Necklace: $700,000
- Bearer Bonds: $770,000
- Pink Diamond: $1,300,000
- Panther Statue: $1,900,000
Do note that you will need the RUNE Kosatka Submarine, which is one of the most useful things in GTA Online.
5) Auto Shop Robbery Contracts
The Auto Shop is one of the best properties to own in GTA Online, and the Robbery Contracts are a must-do thing for all solo players. These are the missions that you can get from the job board:
- The Bank Contract
- The Data Contract
- The Superdollar Deal
- The Prison Contract
- The Agency Deal
- The E.C.U Job
- The Lost Contract
- The Union Depository Contract
To earn more profits, we suggest you play the last mission with other players.
6) Salvage Yard Robbery missions
If you love stealing cars and want to do it professionally, then you should try the Salvage Yard Robbery missions. Rockstar offers the following five missions where you have to steal various cars:
- The Duggan Robbery
- The Gangbanger Robbery
- The Cargo Ship Robbery
- The Podium Robbery
- The McTony Robbery
Do note that you can play only three of them in a week.
7) Operation Paper Trail
Operation Paper Trail is one of the most underrated missions in GTA Online that solo players must try in 2025. Agent ULP offers the following missions:
- Intelligence
- Counterintelligence
- Extraction
- Asset Seizure
- Operation Paper Trail
- Cleanup
It is a story-driven mission that you will surely enjoy playing.