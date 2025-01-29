7 GTA Online missions perfect for solo players

While GTA Online is a multiplayer game, many fans prefer playing solo nowadays. Rockstar Games also caters to this aspect and has included many missions that can be completed without anyone’s help, allowing solo players to enjoy the game at their own pace.

That said, this article lists seven missions in GTA Online that you can play solo in 2025.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

7 GTA Online missions that solo players must try

1) Dr. Dre VIP Contract

The Dr. Dre VIP Contract is one of the most popular missions that solo grinders play frequently. It is one of the best ways to make millions in GTA Online. The entire Contract is divided into the following five main chapters:

On Course Setup: Data Recovery The Data Leaks Studio Time Don't F*ck With Dre (finale)

Keep in mind that you will need the Agency business set up and running to access this mission.

2) PayPhone Hits

The PayPhone Hits is also a part of the Agency business as it unlocks Franklin Clinton in GTA Online. While Rockstar Games offers eight different PayPhone Hits missions, you can do the following ones as a solo player:

The CEO

The Cofounder

The Judge

The Popstar

The Tech Entrepreneur

The Trolls

These missions are best to make quick money on the go, but make sure to follow the instructions carefully to complete them successfully.

3) Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid

The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid is a mini heist that you can play solo. You have to complete five setup missions, followed by a finale. They are as follows:

Slush Fund Breaking and Entering Concealed Weapons Hit and Run Disorganized Crime Scene of the Crime

To play the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid mission in GTA Online, simply visit Vincent near the Vespucci Police Station.

4) Cayo Perico Heist

Hardcode grinders should try the Cayo Perico Heist in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you want to make huge money as a solo player, then we suggest you play the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online. It is the only heist that you can complete solo. Rockstar offers six different primary targets with different reward values:

Madrazo Files: $1,100,000

Sinsimito Tequila: $630,000

Ruby Necklace: $700,000

Bearer Bonds: $770,000

Pink Diamond: $1,300,000

Panther Statue: $1,900,000

Do note that you will need the RUNE Kosatka Submarine, which is one of the most useful things in GTA Online.

5) Auto Shop Robbery Contracts

The Auto shop is a great investment in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Auto Shop is one of the best properties to own in GTA Online, and the Robbery Contracts are a must-do thing for all solo players. These are the missions that you can get from the job board:

The Bank Contract

The Data Contract

The Superdollar Deal

The Prison Contract

The Agency Deal

The E.C.U Job

The Lost Contract

The Union Depository Contract

To earn more profits, we suggest you play the last mission with other players.

6) Salvage Yard Robbery missions

Stealing expensive cars is also a fun solo sport in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you love stealing cars and want to do it professionally, then you should try the Salvage Yard Robbery missions. Rockstar offers the following five missions where you have to steal various cars:

The Duggan Robbery

The Gangbanger Robbery

The Cargo Ship Robbery

The Podium Robbery

The McTony Robbery

Do note that you can play only three of them in a week.

7) Operation Paper Trail

Help Agent ULP by becoming an IAA agent in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Operation Paper Trail is one of the most underrated missions in GTA Online that solo players must try in 2025. Agent ULP offers the following missions:

Intelligence Counterintelligence Extraction Asset Seizure Operation Paper Trail Cleanup

It is a story-driven mission that you will surely enjoy playing.

