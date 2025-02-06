GTA Online Eclipse Blvd Garage: All you need to know

Rockstar Games has added plenty of content in recent years, one being the GTA Online Eclipse Blvd Garage. As the name implies, it is a garage located in the Eclipse Blvd area for players to store their vehicles. Although nothing new, it tends to trend online every now and then. This raises questions about what makes this property special.

This article shares everything you need to know about the GTA Online Eclipse Blvd Garage in 2025, including its features and price.

GTA Online Eclipse Blvd Garage: What makes it so special?

Rockstar Games added the GTA Online Eclipse Blvd Garage in 2023 as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update and seemingly drew inspiration from the real-life 8335 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Trending

A promotional picture of the Eclipse Blvd Garage in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unlike other high-end garages available in the game, this multi-story property has many areas for players to access:

Customizable interiors

Roof patio with places to sit

Kitchenette on each floor with snacks and other amenities like security cameras

What makes this property stand out is its ability to store up to 50 different vehicles. This makes it the largest garage in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2025.

Another exclusive feature of this is the ability to enter it either on foot via any visible door on the roof or ground, or in vehicles via a garage door.

GTA Online Eclipse Blvd Garage: Customization options

Another promotional picture of the biggest garage in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is worth noting that there is no additional cost for customizing the GTA Online Eclipse Boulevard Garage after purchasing it. This allows players to save a lot of money, making it a great asset to own in the game.

However, if one chooses to renovate it post-purchase, they will incur extra charges as per the customization option they choose.

In terms of personalization, the garage offers three interior styles and 12 lighting options to choose from. These are:

Interiors:

Immaculate - $137,000

Industrial - $180,000

Indulgent - $265,000

Lighting:

White - $75,000

Gray - $75,000

Black - $75,000

Purple - $75,000

Orange - $75,000

Yellow - $75,000

Blue - $75,000

Red - $75,000

Green - $75,000

Vintage Blue - $75,000

Vintage Red - $75,000

Vintage Green - $75,000

GTA Online Eclipse Blvd Garage: Price

Another promotional picture of the Eclipse Boulevard Garage (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 5 Eclipse Blvd Garage is purchasable from Dynasty8realestate.com for $2,740,000. However, players must reach Rank 5 to purchase the property.

Final verdict

For players looking to expand their collection of vehicles, the GTA Online Eclipse Blvd Garage is the ideal option. The additional space helps players save time and the hassle of storing their rides in the game.

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback