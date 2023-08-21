Is it worth getting Progen Itali GTB in GTA Online in 2023?

The Progen Itali GTB is one of the most popular cars in GTA Online. Rockstar Games first released it in January 2017 as part of the Import/Export DLC and also offered Benny's Original Motor Works upgrades that convert it into a Custom variant. However, the base model is also very popular among the player base due to its style and performance. OG players will also remember this car from the original Grand Theft Auto game.

Selecting a car as a daily driver is a complex process, and most players spend hours scrutinizing which one to buy. This article explains whether or not it is worth getting the Progen Itali GTB in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Is the Progen Itali GTB a worthy purchase in GTA Online in 2023?

The simple answer is yes. The Progen Itali GTB is still a remarkable vehicle in GTA 5 Online, and you can purchase it from Benny's Original Motor Works website for a starting price of $1,189,000. The following are some of the reasons to own the GTA Online Supercar in 2023:

Style

The Progen Itali GTB is primarily based on the real-life McLaren 570S, with minor influences from the Trion Nemesis. It is one of the most stylish-looking cars in the game, and Rockstar Games has given the car an aerodynamic design that will attract a lot of attention on the road.

It has a downward-facing front and a slightly uplifted back. This design gives the Progen Itali GTB enough downforce to keep it steady on the road. You can also apply spoilers to improve the car’s style and performance.

Top speed and performance

The Itali GTB is capable of running at a top speed of 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h after full upgrades. It is powered by a single-cam V8 engine and a six-speed transmission box. It has very quick acceleration and can reach 0-60 mph in 3.98 seconds.

The handling is also very good, helping the car to complete a lap in 1:01.861 minutes. Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans want the Itali GTB to have a similar performance in the upcoming game as well.

Customizations

The Itali GTB is one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online. Since it is sold by Benny, you can spend another $495,000 to upgrade it to a completely different car. However, the base model also comes with 17 bumpers, eight exhausts, 10 hoods, six roofs, 12 spoilers, and many other customizations.

The prices of the upgrades are moderate, meaning you do not require GTA Online money glitches to modify the car. The Itali GTB is also one of the best race cars in the game that new players can buy in 2023.

