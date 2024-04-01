5 reasons to own Komoda in GTA Online in 2024

The Lampadati Komoda in GTA Online is an amazing car that is not just beautiful but also has decent performance under its belt. While it is not the oldest vehicle in the online multiplayer mode, it was still added back in 2019 and since then, several other amazing cars have made their way to the game.

This is one of the reasons why several players often tend to sideline Komoda in GTA Online or don't know much about it.

So, this article will offer you five reasons why the Lampadati Komoda is worth purchasing in GTA Online.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why the Lampadati Komoda in GTA Online is worth purchasing

1) It's an Alfa Romeo

The Komoda with one of its liveries (Image via Noirlime4L/GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

While there are several Alfa Romeo-inspired cars in the game, the Lampadati Komoda in GTA Online is one of the best of the lot and is based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio model. This gives it an excellent design that is both sleek and stylish. While it is not a part of the current GTA Online weekly update, hopefully, the game might bring it in one of the rotations and offer it some limelight.

Players who are fans of the Alfa Romeo cars in the online multiplayer mode should purchase this vehicle at all costs to complete their collection. The Komoda in GTA Online will not disappoint in any department be it looks or performance making it a worthy purchase.

2) It's quick

The Lampadati Komoda in GTA Online is pretty quick. While not the fastest car in the game, it still manages to reach a top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h) after a full upgrade. This is good for a non-rocket and non-HSW car in the game since most others fail to reach this point.

The Komoda manages to do this thanks to its V8 engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox that manages power quite well. This means it manages to stay at that top speed for a long time without straining the vehicle or getting out of control. It is one of the reasons why Komoda is a great car for racing as well.

3) It's an excellent daily drive car

There are various vehicles in the game that have incredible power and performance. However, they are mostly meant for races and should be used on tracks. On the other hand, the Lampadati Komoda in GTA Online is an excellent daily-use vehicle in the game that doesn't compromise performance.

This means you can take out this Sports car for daily use and running missions in GTA Online and it will happily deliver all the power and performance in almost every condition. This is the reason why most veteran players like to use this car for normal cruising around the town when they are not engaged in high-speed races.

4) It has good handling and acceleration

While the Lampadati Komoda might not be the fastest accelerating car in GTA Online, it still manages to launch from a complete standstill to a good speed in a short amount of time. This makes it excellent for races and other uses in the game.

On top of that, the car also has great handling which makes it so likable in the online multiplayer mode. You can maneuver through traffic with ease since it doesn't threaten to skid or go out of control at small bumps. This makes it an ideal choice when going on dangerous missions set in the heart of Los Santos which suffers from a lot of traffic and crazy NPC drivers.

5) It is a fun ride

A Komoda variant from the Diamond Casino Heist (Image via Noirlime4L/GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

Not every vehicle in GTA Online has to be a beast that churns out off-the-charts power and performance. Most of them that fall in this category don't offer pleasant and comfortable rides since you will always need to be in full control otherwise the car will crash or flip.

However, the Lampadati Komoda in GTA Online is the complete opposite and is very fun to drive around town. You don't have to worry about it spinning out of control or falling from the hills because you accidentally pushed too hard on the throttle. This means you can chill, relax, and enjoy the ride without sacrificing performance.

While the Komoda might not be a part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts, Rockstar Games might hopefully bring it in one of the rotations and offer a good deal.

