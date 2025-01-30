Is Gallivanter Baller ST-D worth getting in GTA 5 Online in 2025?

GTA 5 Online’s Gallivanter Baller ST-D has returned to the limelight with the latest weekly update. The four-seater luxury SUV is now featured in Los Santos as the Podium Vehicle until February 5, 2025. Originally introduced in 2024 as part of The Chop Shop DLC, some players may still be unfamiliar with it and might be wondering if it’s worth adding to their collection.

Simply put, yes, the Gallivanter Baller ST-D is worth getting in 2025 for its luxurious design and decent performance. This article shares everything players should know about this car.

Gallivanter Baller ST-D in GTA 5 Online: Design and inspiration

Trending

The GTA Online Baller ST-D heavily resembles the real-life fifth-generation Land Rover Range Rover (L460). It also seemingly took design inspiration from two other real-life vehicles:

Fourth-generation Range Rover (L405) – Side trim, headlights, D-pillar, bonnet, exhausts, and rear bumper

– Side trim, headlights, D-pillar, bonnet, exhausts, and rear bumper Third-generation Range Rover Sport (L461) – Front bumper and wheels

The Baller ST-D uses the New SUV White interior set previously seen in vehicles like Granger 3600LX, Aleutian, and Vivanite.

The luxury and modern SUV look of the ride makes it worth collecting for.

Also Check: GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year update 2025

Gallivanter Baller ST-D in GTA 5 Online: Performance

It’s always important to know what’s under the hood when picking up a vehicle. While the Gallivanter Baller ST-D’s engine remains unknown, it powers all four wheels due to an AWD drivetrain. It also possesses a 7-speed gearbox, making it stand out from other available SUVs in the game.

According to in-game files, the SUV can reach a top speed of 86.99 mph (140.00 km/h). However, its real performance is much better than that. Popular analyst Broughy1322 tested the ride and found out that it can go up to a maximum speed of 118.25 mph (190.30 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.214.

Here are the official statistics of Baller ST-D:

Speed: 75.12 out of 100

75.12 out of 100 Acceleration: 73.75 out of 100

73.75 out of 100 Braking: 30.75 out of 100

30.75 out of 100 Handling: 69.18 out of 100

Apart from braking, the automobile performs decently in other performance metrics. Players should be able to upgrade the brakes at LS Custom or Auto Shops in the game.

The vehicle is seemingly powerful enough to complete day-to-day operations with ease.

Also check: Rockstar makes GTA 5 Online worth playing again as fans await GTA 6 release

Final Verdict:

For those who like to own a luxury vehicle that can perform decently on the road, the Gallivanter Baller ST-D is a great choice. Players should take advantage of it being a Podium Vehicle this week and claim it for free before February 5, 2025.

If players won’t succeed in getting it via The Lucky Wheel, they can directly purchase the SUV from Legendary Motorsport for $1,715,000.

Also Check: Vapid Dominator GT | Maibatsu Penumbra FF

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback